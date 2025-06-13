REPORT: Braves Expected To Be Buyers, Targeting Two Key Positions
The Atlanta Braves are in a hole they're struggling to dig themselves out of, but they're still expected to make a playoff push. According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Braves are still positioned to be buyers at the trade deadline.
This report comes after the Braves took two out of three games from the Milwaukee Brewers on the road to snap a seven-game losing streak and six-series losing streak. They start a series with the Rockies on Friday and host the Mets during the week next week.
Heyman wrote that Alex Anthopoulos and company would target upgrades at two key positions, shortstop and outfield. Left field specifically has been the most volatile position this season with shortstop also still having unreliable production.
Jurickson Profar will eventually return from his 80-game suspension for PEDs. However, we have no idea what we're going to get from him. Before he was suspended, he went 3-for-15 and a walk in four games played. He batted .250 with a .775 OPS during Spring Training. There's not much a sample size to work off of, and it can't be determined if he was still using substances at that point or not.
Though perhaps more importantly. Profar can't play in the postseason as part of his suspension. So, they need to have someone else ready to go regardless of how he does.
Alex Verdugo and Eli White showed promise early on in the season, but they're starting to fall off.
Nick Allen swiped the starting job away from Orlando Arcia quickly. However, his bat has only been better by default, batting .234 with a .578 OPS.
They're certainly two positions that can't be called a lock. Michael Harris II has been struggling, but it would shocking if the Braves tried anyone else in center field. The same goes for Ozzie Albies at second base, though he's looked better over the last couple weeks.
This is the status quo for now. If the Braves have a good second half of June and are hovering around .500, they'll, at the very least not sell. It could determine how aggressively they buy, but if they're anywhere close, they won't throw in the towl.
For what it's worth, Heyman added the Braves have an expected record of 35-32, six wins better than their 29-38 record. Maybe luck really wasn't there for a bit and they'll bounce back. There is only one way to prove and that's to show that they're worthy of being the buyers they want to be.