What You Need to Know About the Braves 2025 Schedule
Major League Baseball has released the regular-season schedule for the upcoming 2025 season. Here’s what you need to know about the schedule in relation to the Atlanta Braves.
All-Star Week in Atlanta
The highlight of the 2025 schedule for the Braves is the the MLB All-Star Game returning to Atlanta on Tuesday, July 15. It will be the first time the city has hosted the event since 2000 and the third time overall.
Atlanta was originally scheduled to host the All-Star Game in 2021. However, MLB moved the game to Denver in response to a voter law passed in Georgia. Atlanta was awarded another shot at hosting the game in November 2023.
Key Dates
The Braves will start the 2025 season on the road in San Diego on March 27. They’ll have a six-game road trip out west against the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers before heading to Atlanta for the home opener on April 4 against the Miami Marlins.
The Braves’ interleague slat flips to what it was in 2023 with a slight modification. MLB announced that prime interleague matchups will increase from four to six games. The Boston Red Sox are the prime interleague opponent for the Braves. There will be a three-game away series at Fenway Park from May 16 to May 18 followed by a three-game home series at Truist Park from May 30 to June 1. The first series in Boston will be part of MLB’s “rivalry weekend.”
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will play a three-game series in Atlanta from July 18 to July 20.
A unique part of the schedule in 2025 is when the Braves have their road series with The Athletics from July 8 to July 10. This series will played in Sacramento and the A’s begin their move from Oakland to Las Vegas. The Athletics will not have a regional moniker while in Sacramento.
The Braves will finish the regular season at home on September 28 when they play the concluding game of their three-series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Other Notes
July is the heaviest month of interleague play for the Braves. There will be only six games against a National League team and no game against an NL East opponent. On the flip side, apart from the June 1 game against the Red Sox, that month will be a fully intraleague slate.
The Washington Nationals will be the only division opponent that the Braves will face in September. This means much of what decides the division down the stretch will be out of their hands.