Olson, Sale Join Acuña in Representing Braves at All-Star Game
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson and left-hander Chris Sale will join Ronald Acuña Jr. at the All-Star Game on home field. Sale earns his ninth All-Star selection overall, his second with the Braves. Olson gets his third selection overall, also getting his second with the Braves.
Acuña will be in the starting lineup for the All-Star Game, while Olson and Sale will be part of the reserves. Olson could see action at some point in the game. Sale will sit out due to injury.
For Olson, getting the nod this year specifically has more meaning as a local.
"It's pretty cool being from Atlanta," Olson said. "And playing for the Braves, obviously a special one."
Olson got to attend the All-Star festivities in 2000 at Turner Field. He has some memories of being at the Home Run Derby, something that made Sale jealous. Both grew up big fans of that specific event. Naturally, they're both excited to see Acuña participate in it.
"It's one of the most impressive BP's I've seen, so hopefully, he shows out for the crowd," Olson said.
Sale admitted that the nod took him by surprise since he didn't know if his injury had taken him out of the running. He got the chance to be on the roster and won't let being unable to pitch take away from the experience.
"I don't get to play, which is unfortunate," Sale said. "But being able to stand at that line and tip my cap and be able to be at home for an All-Star Game is special."
Sale's performance down the stretch gave him a strong case, as the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner had a 1.23 ERA in his last 10 starts, bringing his season ERA down from 6.17 to 2.52. His most recent start might have been what locked him in. He got a strike away from a complete game shutout against the New York Mets on June 18.
He is currently on the 60-day injured list as he recovers from fractured ribs he sustained in that game.
Olson finished Sunday batting .267 with an .857 OPS with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs.
Despite the season that they've had, the Braves still managed to get a group together in front of the home crowd.
"It speaks volumes to those three guys," manager Brian Snitker said. "Because we haven't had the first half, obviously. A lot of times, teams that do what we're doing have one representative because they have to. We have three that deserve it."
The MLB All-Star Game will be held on Tuesday, July 15. Players will take the field at 8 p.m. with first pitch following the pregame celebration.