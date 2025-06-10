One Category Atlanta Braves Have Excelled In This Season
There's always a bright spot to a season. Something that a team does well regardless of how a season is going. The Atlanta Braves have a notable category that they lead the league in.
No, it's not something negative like blown saves - though they're not far off. According to the popular baseball X account BrooksGate, they lead MLB in defensive runs saved (+47).
It's also real stat. BrooksGate didn't have to scrape the bottom of the barrell like they did for the Orioles, for example. They're league-leading stat is heaviest team by average weight.
The Braves are one of two teams with a 40 defensive runs saved or better along with the Texas Rangers (40), and their lead is still sizable. They're also near the top, as an added bonus, in fewest errors allowed, coming tied for second at 26.
The strong defensive metrics come from having multiple gold-glove-caliber players on the field. Matt Olson remains their most consistent player on defense with a 13 defensive runs saved on the season. No other first baseman is anywhere close. Tampa Bay Rays' Jonathan Aranda and Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino are tied for second at 4.
He was a finalist for the Gold Glove Award at first base last season and took home the Fielding Bible Award. This season is looking pretty good to take home the top defensive honor. He's won the Gold Glove twice, both with the Oakland Athletics in 2018 and 2019.
Nick Allen, who came in with high defensive expectations, is having the best season in the field in his career, with a 7 defensive runs saved. Spencer Schwellenbach is argubaly the front runner for the Gold Glove at pitcher, leading all players at the position with a defensive runs saved of 6.
So, on the bright side, if there is one thing that has gone right for this team, it's defense. They've stuggled with the long ball both at the plate and on the mound, but players have had to earn their way on all season thus far.