Atlanta Braves Matt Olson Wins Fielding Bible Award at First Base
Atlanta Braves Matt Olson receives his latest honor for his defensive efforts at first base in 2024. He is the Fielding Bible Award winner at his position this season.
It’s his fourth time winning the award and his first with the Braves. The highlight from the award-winning season was finishing as the league leader in defensive runs saved among first basemen.
Even with the “down” year at the plate, Olson continued to show his value through other tools.
Olson is the fifth Braves player to be a recipient of the award and the first since Max Fried took it home in the pitcher’s category in 2020. He is the first Braves first baseman to win it.
Since the creation of the Fielding Bible Award in 2006, an Atlanta Braves player has been a winner eight times, including Olson. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons has won it the most among Braves players as a three-winner (2013, 2014, 2015). Jason Hayward took home the award twice (2012, 2014), and fellow former Braves outfielder Andruw Jones won it in 2007.
The Fielding Bible Award is presented by the sports analytics ground Sports Info Solutions. The winners of the award were voted on by 15 different writers, which were publicly tagged on X (formerly Twitter).
Unlike the Gold Glove Award, which Olson is also a finalist for in the National League, this is an MLB-wide award. There is one winner at each position.
While the award is given out by a stats-driven organization, they judge the award on more than just numbers. As they put it on their website, “It's also about observing players in action and understanding what goes into playing good defense.”
Olson stood out to them based on that criteria.
He also finished with a .996 fielding percentage, committing just six errors across 162 games played.