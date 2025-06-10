Ozzie Albies Reaches Career Milestone As Braves Snap Losing Skid
Ozzie Albies reaches another milestone in the Atlanta Braves 7-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. En route to snapping a seven-game losing streak, Albies picked up two hits to reach 1,000 career hits.
On the night, Albies went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. He became the second Braves player to reach the career milestone this season. Matt Olson picked up his 1,000 career hit on April 19. A key difference is that Albies has all of his hits in a Braves uniform. Olson only has about half.
If not for injuries, he likely would have reached this milestone much sooner. When playing a full season, he's been capable of racing up 160 hits in a season. In 2019, he led the National League in hits with 189.
After a slow start to the season, he might be starting to get back to his usual pace. In his last 23 games, he has exactly 23 hits and is batting .280 with a .770 OPS in that span.
Everything clicked for the Braves Monday night. It's the first time in a while that has been able to be said. They belted three home runs in the game to drive in their first five runs of the game. Ronald Acuña Jr., Olson and Eli White went deep in that order. Marcell Ozuna drove in the final two runs on a two-run single in the top of the ninth to get more insurance runs - they've learned recently that you can't have too many.
They also got another strong night from Chris Sale and finally got a clean night from Raisel Iglesias. They can exhale. The current losing streak is over, and maybe they can get back on track and win a series.
The Braves look to win their first series in a few weeks when they play the Brewers again on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. EDT.