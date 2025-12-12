Arrival of Robert Suarez Brings Excitement for Braves, Himself

The Atlanta Braves' 2026 roster is beginning to take shape. Within about 18 hours, they brought in an impact reliever and a bat with some pop, Robert Suarez and Mike Yastrzemski. They can’t say they aren’t pushing to improve the team. While business isn’t over, it’s some major steps in the right direction.

Part of this identity for the 2026 team will include the revamped one-two punch. Suarez comes in ready to embrace his new role as a setup man.

“I’m willing to do whatever needs to be done to contribute whatever, which way to hit it with the more literal translation to drop it in my little grain of sand in the effort to help the team win in any which way,” he said via Baseball Player Relations Director Franco García, translating.

He likes the roster structure, and he feels this is a team that gives him a chance to go on a playoff run and win a World Series. If the team is healthy and key players are back to form, which is a tall ask from a team, then they could be in a position to do so with these additions.

Getting to play alongside his countryman, Ronald Acuña Jr., both hailing from Venezuela, is an exciting part of joining the team as well. He also looks forward to bonding more with his new closer, Raisel Iglesias.

“I’m looking forward to talking more with Igelsias,” he said via García. “We’ve obviously said hello to each other and been friendly, but I think we’re going to have a real nice relationship.”

Between the two of them, they have 139 saves over the past two seasons. Iglesias doesn’t have the All-Star selections that Suarez has, but he’s certainly pitched to that caliber outside of the early half of last season.

With doubts about Joe Jimenez’s status and the departure of other key relievers, Suarez is going to have a pivotal role. He’ll have the chance to close out some games, too, when Iglesias needs a night off. It’s a nice perk that comes with signing an All-Star closer.

Some assurance that the Braves got their guy for the bullpen came from another recent addition. Like the rest of the Braves, they’re now on the right end of him pitching.

“An absolute stud,” Mike Yastrzemski said during his introductory press conference. “That was never a fun time when I saw him running in from the bullpen.”

At that point, the goal was to hope you could put together a decent at-bat. Perhaps save face for when you get sat down. It’s a nice testament to who the Braves got when someone else who is signing on looks forward to playing within and not having to face him.

With new additions comes enthusiasm. In contrast to last winter, it gives everyone a chance to get excited after an off year. The verdict is still out there since they actually have to play games. There are still other needs, but clear takeaways are that this is a good step in the right direction.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI