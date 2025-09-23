Ozzie Albies Exits Braves' Game with Wrist Injury
Atlanta Braves’ second baseman Ozzie Albies has had a bit of a rough season, and as the season now winds down, it seems to have just hit a premature end.
Albies was removed from the Braves’ contest with the Nationals Monday night with an apparent wrist injury, which the organization later reported to be a fractured hamate bone in his left wrist, the same wrist he broke last year.
The hamate is described as a small, triangular-shaped bone in the hand, and is one of the eight crucial bones that form the wrist joint. Traditionally, the recovery from an injury such as this leads to a recovery period of weeks to months, so Albies’ season is likely over.
Albies has had something of a rough season, and though the Braves chose to exercise the $7 million option on his contract, there were many talks of Albies being potentially traded or bought out earlier this season.
The second baseman’s likely final stats for the season include a .240 batting average with 144 hits, 16 doubles, two triples, and 16 home runs. Defensively, Albies recorded just two errors at second base this season on 575 total chances.
Albies’ season being over won’t impact the Braves’ nonexistent playoff chances, or likely anything other than their eight-game winning streak, though the Braves are up 11-5 in the top of the seventh at the time of publish.
At the time of his injury Albies went 1-for-2 with a single and a run scored.
Albies will hope to recover well over the offseason and come back strong at the beginning of the 2026 season for the Braves, who will surely be looking for a comeback season after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017.