Double-A OF Standing Out Among Braves Peers Early in Arizona Fall League
The Arizona Fall League is in its early going. A handful of Atlanta Braves talent have seen action so far, with one individual standing out so far, outfielder Patrick Clohisy. He’s had little trouble reaching base in three games out west, batting .273 with a .429 OBP.
What stands out in particular is his on-base percentage. His average is on par with how he was doing in Double-A (.273 vs .270), but his OBP is 101 points higher compared to his Double-A clip (.429 vs .328). He’s drawn three walks in three games compared to 11 in 39. This could balance out over the next few games, but being about one-third of the way to a previous total in under one-tenth of the games is a good start.
He hasn’t shown much power, but his slugging percentage so far is reflective of his usual trends in the minor leagues.
Clohisy is currently an unranked Braves prospect. The team selected him in the 11th round of the 2024 draft, signing him for $150,000. One of the goals for the Arizona Fall League is to put yourself on the radar, and he’s managed to do that so far.
Other Notes So Far
Outside of Clohisy, it’s been relatively quiet on the Braves front. However, there are some notes to make. Prospect Jhancarlos Lara has pitched a scoreless inning for Glendale so far, allowing no hits and two walks while picking up no strikeouts.
Lara has been one of the more intriguing prospects in the Braves system due to his potential that goes beyond the initial stats. Command is still an issue, but his fastball and slider give him a ceiling that could make him a force in the backend of the bullpen. The Braves’ No. 21 prospect got his first MLB call-up at the end of 2025, but he didn’t see action in a game.
Pitcher Cory Wall had an inning get out of hand to start his AFL season. He allowed two runs on two hits, two walks and a hit by pitch while striking out one.
Infielder Jim Jarvis had a respectable showing in his lone game so far. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and a stolen base on two attempts. He only stole six bases on six attempts after coming to the Braves organization, so they could be trying to get him more reps. He stole 25 bases in 2024 across 101 minor league games. The speed has been proven to be there.