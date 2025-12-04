Dodgers Slugger in Trade Conversations, Realistic Option for Braves?

As the MLB offseason marches on, more potential opportunities to upgrade the lineup come about for the Atlanta Braves. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, Dodgers slugger Teoscar Hernandez has come up in trade talks.

As of now, the Dodgers view a deal as unlikely. However, the is clear interest from other teams to acquire his services. Should the Dodgers become more open to making the move, the Braves need to be a team that jumps at the opportunity.

Welcome to the latest edition of “Realistic Option for Braves?” This series aims to take a look at potential options this offseason to see if it’s a player is a realistic option for the Braves to add to their 2026 roster.

For the case that was built for Eugenio Suarz in the previous edition, click here.

Let’s get one thing out of the way. The Dodgers have to be open to moving him. If they aren’t, then, no, it’s automatically unrealistic. However, there is another layer. If he’s available, he has to make sense to pursue. While not all players who have been assessed in this series have concluded to make sense, Hernandez does.

The 33-year-old outfielder provides a serviceable glove if needed, but he is a strong candidate to be a designated hitter. The Braves need another bat in one way or another. Finding a full-time DH is one of the easier avenues to getting it into the lineup.

In 2025, Hernandez batted .247 with a .748 OPS, 25 home runs and 89 RBIs. It’s a step back from his All-Star season the year before. However, his numbers tend to see-saw, giving him a likelihood of bouncing back in 2026.

A nice perk of picking up Hernandez would be that he thrives in clutch situations. In 2025, he batted .284 with an .830 OPS when there were runners in scoring position. These numbers jump to a .318 average and an .893 OPS when this situation comes with two outs.

In this scenario, the Braves would add some pop back into the middle of the order without having to rely on platooning Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy between DH and catcher.

With comparable stats to longtime DH Marcell Ozuna during this most recent period, the Braves could get something similar and at a slightly lower price for multiple years.

Hernandez is owed $12 million in 2026 and $14.5 million in ’27, with $8 million deferred each season. He is also guaranteed a $6.5 million buyout on a $15 million club option for 2028. If he undergoes surgery or spends 75 days on the injured list for an issue specified in the contract, the 2028 option becomes guaranteed, and a $15 million club option for 2029 is added.

For comparison, Ozuna was being paid $16 million per season for nearly his entire tenure. The modest reduction in price helps build flexibility for other potential moves.

So, the verdict for now is a solid maybe. Some big ifs have to happen, but there is no reason other than actual availability that he is a good move for the Braves.

