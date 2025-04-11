Player To Be Named Later Announced as Braves Complete Trade With Astros
The Atlanta Braves have completed their recent trade with the Houston Astros. Right-handed pitcher Patrick Halligan has been sent to Houston as the Player to be named later in the deal that netted them righty Rafael Montero.
With the trade completed, the Braves acquired an impact reliever, while the Astros were able to get something back in what is essentially a salary dump for them.
Halligan had been in the Braves organization since he was signed to a minor-league contract ahead of the 2023 season. He was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 13th round of the 2021 draft.
The Royals released him after a rocky 2022 season in High-A. Once he came to the Braves, he started to show some promise, especially after he went to the bullpen full time.
With Double-A Mississippi last season, he had a 2.58 ERA in 37 appearances. He made one appearance with new Double-A Columbus and allowed two runs over an inning pitched.
Montero made his Braves debut in the 4-2 after-dark win against the Philadelphia Phillies. He came out in the top of the 10th and pitched a scoreless inning, allowing a walk while striking out two.
He was part of an effort by the bullpen following a near three-hour rain delay to keep the Phillies at bay. They allowed only an unearned un (automatic runner on second base) over a combined five innings.
On night one, he already looked closer to his championship self.
Montero would become a pivotal part of the bullpen when the Astros won it all in 2022. He had a 1.93 ERA in 10 postseason appearances that year.