Positive Update on Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. Revealed Via BP Video
For those craving an update on Ronald Acuña Jr. update, it’s here. The Atlanta Braves star right fielder was recorded taking batting practice down in his home country, Venezuela.
The video was originally posted on Monday to an Instagram page belonging to Academia Izturis, a professional baseball academy in Venezuela.
This video was reposted by the official MLB X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday.
Seeing him out there and tearing the cover off the ball makes for a nice positive update in the meantime as Spring Training approaches.
Acuña has been recovering from his second ACL tear that he suffered at the end of May 2024. He cost him the rest of his 2024 season after having previously lost out on the 2021 season due to virtually the same season. The only difference is which knee is recovering.
The 2023 National League MVP is a four-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger and was the 2018 NL Rookie of the Year. During his MVP season, he became the first ballplayer in MLB history to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases.
For his career, he has slashed .289/.379/.525 with 165 home runs, 196 stolen bases and 417 RBIs.
However, due to his recent injury, there is a chance he will change his approach in order to stay healthier. This could mean we see fewer stolen bases. However, he still has the MVP-level bat to make up for the decreased movement on the basepaths.
This spring, we should get an early sneak peek as to what we could see when he eventually returns. While he’s not going to be back for Opening Day, he will partake in Spring Training.
But the Braves do not want to rush him back into meaningful action. They want as healthy as possible in the long term. Having him around last season would have made a difference and they don’t want to be without their star player again.