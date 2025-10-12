Potential Comeback Stories Braves Could Feature in 2026
An upcoming season means upcoming storylines for the Atlanta Braves. Lately, there has been a tale of comebacks, such as Chris Sale's Cy Young season. Some more could be in store this season, including some players many are already familiar with.
Here are some comeback stories that we should or could see unfold during the 2026 season. We'll look at three pitchers who will or could provide some good storylines.
Joe Jiménez
This is one of three that we will see, assuming he is healthy like he is supposed to be in the spring. Jiménez missed the entire 2025 season recovering from knee surgery. There was hope he would return in the later months of the season, but it didn't work out. A late setback recovery didn't help either.
During the 2024 season, the setup man had a career year, pitching to a 2.62 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP in 69 appearances. He pitched the final games of the season, including both halves of a doubleheader, with the injury already nagging.
He'll have a chance to return and reenforce a bullpen that struggles to have consistent faces all season. That would see him make the most of his comeback season.
Ian Anderson
Apart from Spring Training earlier this year, Braves fans haven't seen Ian Anderson pitch for the Major League team in three years. He experienced another elbow injury that took him out for a few months in the middle season. He managed to get back to action before the end of the season, which will allow him to have a normal offseason.
This could be the year that the comeback finally comes. He's pushing to make it happen, even if only to prove it to himself that he can do it. There are a lot of Braves fans who are rooting to see it happen, and the team brought him back when the chance came. He and the team still see him as a starter, and they wouldn't mind getting the pitcher that helped them win a World Series back.
Alek Manoah
General manager Alex Anthopoulos had the chance to bring in a pitcher from Toronto that he's familiar with, and he jumped at it. Once an All-Star, Manoah has mainly spent time in the minors and has been dealing with injuries the last couple of seasons. He hasn't appeared in the Majors since 2024, and he only made five starts that year for Toronto.
The Braves have notably revived a career or two in recent years. Manoah probably isn't part of the main gameplan, nor should he be, but he is candidate to rise to the occasion if the right circumstances come about.