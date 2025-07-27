Push For Turnaround From Braves Michael Harris II Leads to Historic Night
Look, there’s not a lot that’s going right for the Atlanta Braves right now. Saturday night’s loss in extra innings and losing Grant Holmes only made that clear. However, if one thing can be labeled a bright spot - a sight for sore eyes, it’s the recent turnaround of center fielder Michael Harris II.
In the latest deflating loss on Saturday, he was actually a huge factor in why it remained a tight ballgame. He had a historic four-hit game, with two triples, a home run and a ground-rule double. For good measure, Harris drove in two runs - one came on the solo shot and another on the double - and scored three times.
According to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, it’s the ninth time in MLB since 1901, the start of the modern era, to have a stat line like Harris’, and he’s the first to do it since Kyle Seager in 2014.
The recent efforts to turn things around culminated in a historic night. However, it’s part of an upward trend that built up to it. In eight games since the All-Star Break, he’s batting .400 with six extra-base hits and five RBIs. He’s even walked twice. That might be the biggest miracle of them all.
Harris’ power surge has seen him hit three of his nine home runs this season in just the last seven games. His first six home runs came over 93 games. Before his home run on July 19, he hadn’t hit a home run in 26 games.
Knowing that he’s been making recent adjustments to his stance and mechanics, it’s hard to argue that it’s not having a positive effect.
“The only thing I can say is I find something mechanically or something that starts to get me in a groove towards the middle of the season to help me finish the season pretty well,” Harris said via MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. “I don’t know why it’s like that, but baseball is a game of adjustments. If you can’t adjust, you can’t play this game. So, I’d rather find it in the middle of the season or late than never.”
We’ve learned recently that it can always get worse. However, even in frustrating seasons like this one, Harris’ night showed that some situations are allowed to get better.
The Braves look to avoid the sweep on Sunday. First pitch is set for 2:35 p.m. EDT.