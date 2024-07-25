Rain Helps Atlanta Braves Rotation Catch Its Breath
The last few weather-hectic days for the Atlanta Braves brought an old poem about pitchers Warren Spahn and Johnny Sain from the Boston era to mind.
First we'll use Spahn
then we'll use Sain
Then an off day
followed by rain
Back will come Spahn
followed by Sain
And followed
we hope
by two days of rain
Well, we are now coming off of two days of rain and might have bought the Braves time to ease their rotation debacle ahead of a crucial three-game set against the New York Mets.
Sale on Thursday, then Morton on Friday, Schwellenbach on Saturday and Lopez on Sunday. Suddenly, there’s no need to figure out an extra arm this week as originally needed.
One less game to have to figure out who to shuffle from Triple-A. One less turn through the rotation where they have to stress about Max Fried being out.
In theory, it helped buy time to get to the trade deadline where they could acquire another starter.
The trade deadline is on Tuesday. Yes, the Braves will have to figure out the rotation on Monday or Tuesday. Unless they get a timely trade done before then. That would be the only alternative to anything in-house - the Brewers have a retractable roof.
The reality likely is they will have to still look to Triple-A for answers to start the week with a move coming on the day of the deadline and that pitcher making his Braves debut later in the week depending on his usual schedule.
In-House Options if Need Be
The most common solution has been Bryce Elder. He’s been inconsistent when he’s started and his 6.35 ERA reflects that. Don’t be surprised if you see him again at least one other time.
The Braves could also consider calling up AJ Smith-Shawver or Darius Vine. Even if they only pitch a handful of innings in a game, it would help get the Braves to the deadline.
Then, more will fall into place. They’ll have five options again. Fried will return and maybe Ian Anderson could be ready to make his long-awaited return.
Regardless, it’ll be nice for the Braves to have to think about it all next week instead of today. One less pain all thanks to two days of rain.