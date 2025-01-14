REPORT: Atlanta Braves Spring Training Report Dates Revealed
The Atlanta Braves’ Spring Training schedule gains a few key updates.
According to The Atheltic’s David O’Brien, pitchers and catchers will report to North Port, Fla., for their first workouts on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Full-squad workouts will commence the following week on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Players will have a few days to get ready ahead of the start of the Spring Training schedule. The first Grapefruit League game will take place in Fort Myers against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, Feb. 22. The first home game will be against the Tampa Bay Rays the following day.
We were already considering the Braves to be less than a month away from reporting, but now we have exact dates to countdown to.
Including split-squad games and the Spring Breakout, the Braves will have 32 total games on the Spring Training slate running from Feb. 22 to March 25. Two games will be played out west in Arizona against the Chicago Cubs to help them prepare for the regular-season opener in San Diego against the Padres on March 27.
Fifteen total Spring Training games will be played at their spring home. The Braves have been Spring Training in Florida for over 70 years going back to their days in Boston and Milwaukee.
They played at CoolToday Park since it opened in 2019. Before that, they had played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World since 1997. Other notable Florida cities they have spent significant time spring training in include Bradenton, St. Petersburg, and West Palm Beach.
Their regular-season home opener in Atlanta will be on April 4 against the Maimi Marlins.