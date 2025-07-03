REPORT: Braves RHP Joe Jiménez Could See Action This Season
It's looking promising that the Atlanta Braves could have right-hander Joe Jiménez back in the bullpen before the end of this season. According to MLB.com's Mark Bowman, Jiménez threw his first bullpen session on Tuesday. August is a potential time he could return, but he would have to show the Braves he's ready.
Manager Brian Snitker gave the right-hander credit for the work he has put in since getting the surgery and getting to the point where he's able to pitch.
"I'm just kind of amazed that he's able to do what he did with what he had going on," Snitker said. "It's been a big rehab for him, and he's been very diligent and consistent in his work and all that. So, I'm sure it felt good to do that."
Snitker speculates that Jiménez had been pitching with a knee injury for some time because of how soon after the season the procedure happened. He underwent surgery on his left knee at the end of October and was expected to miss between eight and 12 months.
It wasn't a small procedure. Snitker had to hand it to Jiménez what he was able to overcome.
"He's a tough dude, man," Snitker said, "because, like I said, when they found out how extensive the surgery was, I was like, man, that's something else that you were handling a load that you did."
During the doubleheader with the Mets on the last day of last season, Jiménez pitched an inning in both halves of the doubleheader. The Braves will be happy to get that grit back in the back end of the bullpen when they can get it.
In 69 games last season Jiménez had a 2.62 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP across 68 2/3 innings pitched. He played the role of setup man behind Raisel Iglesias. With other pitcher starting to step up such as Daysbel Hernández and Dylan Lee, Snitker could have a preferred problem to have on his hands: figuring out where to put him.