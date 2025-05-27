REPORT: Former Braves Shortstop Closing In On Deal With Rockies
Former Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia might have found a new home. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, he is reportedly working toward a deal with the Colorado Rockies. Arcia was released by the Braves on Sunday, just a few days after being designated for assignment by the team.
There is no report on if this is a Major League or Minor League deal.
The writing was on the wall since Arcia hadn't actually been in the lineup for the Braves in some time and had seldomly taken the field in any capacity. His last start came on April 22 during the 10-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Since then, he made four appearances all in the ninth inning or later. In his final appearance on Thursday, he served as a pinch runner.
In 14 games, he batted .194 with a .445 OPS with no home runs, one RBI and one bat flip on a walk - yeah, that actually happened during the Phillies series in April. In the meantime, Luke Williams and Eli White provide the Braves will potential options to patrol the shortstop position behind Nick Allen.
The Braves have made a couple moves since he was DFA'd. The Braves acquired infielder Jonathan Ornelas from the Texas Rangers for cash considerations and was optioned to Triple-A. He will provide more infield depth in the system to fill the gap of Arcia's departure.
While the Braves hadn't had the strongest start to their season, Arcia goes from that to the most dire situation in the game. Following their 3-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Monday, the Rockies sit at 9-45 on the season. Their winning percentage is .166. They're on pace to dethrone the Chicago White Sox as the worst team of all time just one season after they dethroned the 1962 New York Mets.
Latley, the shortstop position has been one of the their lone bright spots. Ezequiel Tovar came off the injured list and has batted .447 since his return.