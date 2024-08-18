Ronald Acuña Jr. Gives Injury Update, Confidence in Teammates
Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. spoke about his rehab on Saturday as part of spending time with the team while they’re playing in southern California.
He said he has come a long way since the last of the updates, seeing a lot of improvements both mentally and physically.
“I’m good. Obviously, you know I had some tough times after the operation,” Acuna said via an interpreter. “You deal with the pain and all the other things that go along with it. But right now I’m feeling really good. Mentally, I’m feeling really strong. I’m just happy to be here with the guys. It’s good to be back.”
He’s certainly looking like he’s having a good time being back with his teammates. There were shots of him in the dugout during the telecast on Bally Sports, and he’s happy as can be.
Acuna last played on May 26 and has been on the 60-Day Injured List since then after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee.
He said a key lesson during his rehab is to listen to his body and how he is feeling. There were times he pushed himself further than he should.
“I think in 2022, I just felt desperate to play,” Acuña said. “So, I was basically looking for any excuse to go out there. I was going out there even when I was sore and not feeling good. So, I think this go around, I’m just going to make sure I’m at 100% before I push the envelope or try to go out there.”
It’s a lesson to ensure he can be on the field with his team, so have felt his absence. The offense, especially the outfield bats, has been struggling this season.
“It’s been frustrating. When you see the guys struggle, and obviously, you get that sense of frustration, and you want to be able to help out.”
That being said, he remains confident in what this team can do even with him sidelined.
“I have the utmost confidence in this group of guys. At the end of it all, I think they’re going to be the guys who come out on top. Again, I can’t say enough about it. I just have all the confidence in the world in them.”
Acuña won’t be re-joining his team on the field this season, but he is on track to return in time for Opening Day next season.