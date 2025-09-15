Sandy León Delivering for Braves on and off the Field
The Atlanta Braves called upon Sandy León to help cover catching duties with Sean Murphy out for the remainder of the season.
Entering Sunday, the former World Series champion had played in just two MLB games since June 2023, and he came in as a late-game substitute. With Drake Baldwin needing the day off, he got his shot to be in the starting lineup and made the most of it.
In the bottom of the second inning, he reached base on a fielder’s choice that allowed Ha-Seong Kim to score and give the Braves a 2-1 lead.
Fast-forward to the bottom of the seventh inning with the Braves up 6-3, León seized the moment to put the game away for good.
With Eli White on second base, he belted a two-run home run high and into the chop house to put the Braves up 8-3 and to reach the final score on the day. It was the first home run that he had hit in the Majors since Sept. 22, 2021, almost four years ago.
There was a lot feel-good moments for him in the game. But the important thing to remember is he has been there before, and he played like it.
“That was awesome,” manager Brian Snitker said after the game. “He did a masterful job behind the plate, but, you know, here’s a guy who’s been doing this for a long time in big games when he’s putting fingers down.”
Having a veteran presence like León behind the plate went a long way for starter Joey Wentz when needing a bounce back. He had allowed eight runs, six earned his start a week before.
With Baldwin as his catcher, he had a 6.87 ERA compared to a 3.58 ERA with Murphy. He needed a veteran who could help keep him cool, and he got it. He was able to battle through four innings and hold the Astros to two runs.
It was a clean day, but it was a day he needed to start getting back on track.
“Sandy’s going to help anybody that he catches,” Snitker said.
Snitker likes having León up here because he can start to help nurture Baldwin again. The two spent time together in Triple-A Gwinnett, and now, they get time together in Atlanta.
Having a player who has been there to help teach the next generation is important.
León didn’t get his chance in the greatest of circumstances, but he’s made a positive impact in his short time back up in the Majors.