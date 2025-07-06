Snitker Iffy On Braves Having Another Bullpen Day
The Atlanta Braves opted to give a bullpen day a shot on Saturday in the 9-6 loss to the Orioles. Aaron Bummer and Dylan Dodd were utilized to get through the first five innings, allowing a combined five runs in that span.
By the time it was all said and done, the Braves used seven pitchers to get through 10 innings. They're going to need Grant Holmes to give them his usual six or seven innings on Sunday if they want to absorb that, even if some of the same arms will be available tomorrow.
When this time through the rotation comes about next week, Snitker wasn't feeling great about giving this strategy another go.
"Realistically, taxed everybody today. I don't see it happening," Snitker said.
It's the not entirely ruled out, but Snitker doens't see this as a viable alternative to having a starting pitcher.
"I don't know if we can survive doing bullpen games, honestly," he said.
So, come Thursday or Friday, the likelihood of a call-up to bolster the rotation is high. Based on the schedule of the rotation, Hurston Waldrep is the most likely option. The No. 2 prospect in the system pitched on Saturday as well and has been lined up with where Spencer Schwellenbach was in the rotation for some time.
There is a reason the Braves gave a bullpen day a shot over calling him up on Saturday. Waldrep entered Saturday with a 5.64 ERA in 15 starts and a 6.26 ERA in June. He might not do much better than how Bummer and Dodd combined to do today, leaving the bullpen to need to cover a lot of ground anyway.
The value of innings has been learned as of late. Before he went on the injured list, Schwellenbach said one of the most important things he could do was to give the team innings. That absence was felt.
Those who wonder why Didier Fuentes, and arguably even Bryce Elder, have stuck around after some shaky starts gained another perspective, too. The Braves need starting pitching, and Fuentes gives them that. If covering just Schwellenbach's spot isn't going to work, imagine trying to cover two or three spots.
Even when the Braves went with Spahn and Sain, then prayed for rain, they had nine other pitchers cover the other 80 games of the 1948 season.
The Braves return to action in the series finale with the Orioles on Sunday. First pitch is set for 11:35 p.m.