Report: Surging Braves Prospect Receives Promotion to AA
An Atlanta Braves prospect who’s been trending recently will get to finish the season at the next level. According to former team international scout Luis Santos-Bejarán, shortstop and No. 14 prospect John Gil is heading to Double-A Columbus.
With the Single-A season and the High-A season as well coming to an end, he’ll get a shot at the second-highest level of the minor leagues to get more playing time.
He got the promotion at the young age of 19. Some players of his age haven’t even been drafted out of school yet. It’s a testament to how quickly he’s developed, and the team seems ready to see how he handles some stiffer competition.
Gil took home the Carolina League Player of the Month for August after a breakout performance.
He led the league in average (.344), doubles (nine), HRs (four), slugging percentage (.578), and OPS (1.016). He also drove in 24 runs for good measure.
The power surge was a big moment for a ballplayer whose power was rated only a 40 on the 20-to-80 scale.
Gil’s run has continued into September. To finish off the year, he batted .333 with a .941 OPS with a home run and two RBIs.
After a good four to five weeks, he’s showing that what he’s doing is sustainable. His estimated time of arrival to the Majors is 2028. Initially, it was speculated at Atlanta Braves on SI that sounded about right given his age.
However, if he’s getting a chance at Double-A now, that could speed up his timetable. He has to show, of course, that he can perform at the next level. If he’s not quite ready, he’ll either head back to Augusta or potentially go to High-A Rome next season. The latter seems more likely if he doesn’t stay in Double-A.
Gil was one of eight players the Braves handed out bonuses of six figures or more to at the start of the 2023 international signing period. While he’s a top prospect now, he wasn’t a top name when he signed.
While the top player in the prospect pool received $2.5 million, he signed for $110,000. His speed and plate discipline have helped him move up in the ranks over the last couple of years.
Along with the power surge, he’s stolen 50 bases on 64 attempts this season (78%). He’s refining his tools, so it could be worth it to those who follow the team to begin keeping a closer eye on Gil.