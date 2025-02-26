Trending Atlanta Braves Hitters Early in Spring Training
The Atlanta Braves are only a few games into Spring Training, but it hasn’t taken any time at all for some of their bats to get going at the plate.
Here, we’re going to look at three trending Braves hitters in the early days of the Spring Training slate.
Eli White: 1.000 Avg., 2.000 OPS
To open the Spring Training game schedule, White has seen the ball clear as day. In five plate appearances, he’s 4-for-4 with a walk. He’s slapped the ball through the whole for three of those singles and the remaining one was a line drive. He also scored a run on a Bryan De La Cruz RBI single.
Late last season, the 30-year-old outfield proved to be a solid platoon option in the outfield. In 42 plate appearances, he slashed .282/.333/.436 with one home run and four RBIs.
If he can continue to see the ball well over the next few weeks, the Braves might have to consider him among the likes of De La Cruz and Jarred Kelenic for a bench role.
Marcell Ozuna: .500 Avg, 1.250 OPS
Ozuna’s power went MIA late last season, but it’s starting to pop back up early in the spring (no pun intended). Ozuna homered in the Braves split-squad game in Bradenton, Fla., against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He also singled in his first game against the Rays, going 1-for-2.
Sometimes hitters take time to get going in the spring. That hasn’t been the case for him at least out of the gate.
Sandy León: .667 Avg., 2.667 OPS
León has two hits so far in Spring Training. Both of them left the yard. In his lone plate appearance on Sunday, he one one straight to center off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Trevor Martin. On Tuesday, he went 1-for-2 with a shot to right field off Boston Red Sox pitcher Wyatt Millis.
It never hurts to hit one out against your former team. León was on the Red Sox from 2015 to 2019.
It’s very early on, but the 35-year-old catcher could wind up making a case to be the backup catcher behind Sean Murphy.