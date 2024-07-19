Upcoming All-Star Game Festivities to Include Braves Legends
The Atlanta Braves announced their celebration for hosting the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. On Monday, the “2025 All-Star Game Leadoff Celebration” will take place at The Battery ahead of their game with the Cincinnati Reds.
This celebration will include a parade of former Braves players who will serve as “All-Star Ambassadors.” All ambassadors are former Braves players who were named all-stars during their careers. Most got the nod with the Braves, a handful did elsewhere.
The list of 19 ambassadors includes some Braves legends including Hall of Famers Chipper Jones and John Smoltz. Other notable Braves legends include Andruw Jones, Dale Murphy and Tim Hudson.
Both Hall of Farmers were members of the 1995 Atlanta Braves teams that won the franchise’s first World Series in Atlanta. Murphy was the highlight of the 1980s Braves teams winning back-to-back MVP awards in 1982 and 1983. Murphy also played in all 162 games from 1982 to 1985.
Five-time all-star Andruw Jones’s glove and 368 home runs excited fans for over a decade, winning 10 gold gloves during his time in Atlanta. Hudson made his third of four all-star appearances while pitching for the Braves and played the majority of his 17-year career with the club.
Former Braves pitching coach and team Hall of Fame member Leo Mazzone is also one of the ambassadors.
The 1999 National League Champion Braves are well represented in this group with
The remaining All-Star Ambassadors include the following:
- Bruce Benedict (two-time all-star, 12 seasons in Atlanta)
- Paul Byrd (1999 all-star with Philadelphia, three seasons in Atlanta)
- Johnny Estrada (2004 all-star, three seasons in Atlanta)
- Glenn Hubbard (1983 all-star, 10 seasons in Atlanta)
- Brian Jordan (1999 all-star, five seasons in Atlanta)
- Jair Jurrjens (2011 all-star, five seasons in Atlanta)
- Ryan Klesko (2001 all-star with San Diego, eight seasons with Atlanta)
- Kevin Millwood (1999 all-star, six seasons in Atlanta)
- Terry Pendleton (1991 NL MVP, 1992 all-star, five seasons in Atlanta)
- Gerald Perry (1988 all-star, seven seasons in Atlanta)
- Ron Reeds (1968 all-star, member of inaugural 1966 Atlanta team, 10 seasons in Atlanta)
- Jonny Venters (2011 all-star, five seasons in Atlanta)
- Mark Wohlers (1996 all-star, nine seasons in Atlanta)
Festivities begin at 6:15 p.m., and there will be an on-field presentation before first pitch. The presentation will feature parachute jumpers and the unveiling of the All-Star Game logo. WSAV also reported that Chipper Jones will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.