How to Watch the Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Series
The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers square off for a crucial September series.
If you thought watching this series would be as simple as flipping on your local sports channel, sorry to be the bearer of bad news.
You’ll need to keep track of where to watch each game this weekend. Fortunately, we got you covered. We know it can be annoying to flip to the usual channel just to find out it’s on somewhere else.
Consider this your baseball TV guide for the next four days. Here’s where the games will be and how to access them.
TV Schedule:
- Friday, Sept. 13 - Apple TV+
- Saturday, Sept. 14 - Bally Sports Southeast, SportsNet LA and MLB Network (out of market)
- Sunday, Sept. 15 - ESPN (Sunday Night Baseball)
- Monday, Sept. 16 - Bally Sports Southeast, SportsNet LA and MLB Network (out of market)
Watching games this weekend will require a mix of traditional TV and streaming.
Friday night’s game is behind the infamous Apple TV+ paywall with its minimalist scorebug and all. If you’re already subscribed, you’re good to go. Otherwise, you can watch with the free trial.
The games on Saturday and Monday will be on the local RSNs as usual, Bally Sports in Atlanta and SportsNet LA in Los Angeles. If you’re out of town, you catch the games on MLB Network.
Note: It’s blacked out on MLB Network locally. A telecast of a different game will be shown instead to comply with the RSN’s TV rights. It’s the same reason you can’t watch them locally on MLB TV.
Sunday’s game will be on national television. This will be the Braves' fifth appearance on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball this season and the second time in September.
NOTE: Having ESPN+ will not get you this game. ESPN does not have its traditional TV channels on the streaming service unless you log in additionally with a TV provider.
Also, if you have DirecTV, you’re out of luck too. The dispute with Disney still has all those channels off the air. Even if you log in to ESPN+ with a TV provider, you will not be able to access it.