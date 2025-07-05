What Snitker Misses Most About Charlie Morton's Time With Braves
Charlie Morton made his homecoming to Truist Park Friday, his first start since his departure from the Atlanta Braves over the winter. He gave the Orioles 5 1/3 innings pitched, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out seven. He threw 68% of his 97 pitches for strikes.
Drake Baldwin's two-run home run was the Braves' only response to Morton. Apart from that one pitch, he was excellent. He pitched up the win in his old home surrounded by fans who cheered him on for years.
Braves fans probably missed the 41-year-old right-hander a little extra today, especially with the rotation woes building up via injuries. Snitker made his sentiment on no longer having Morton clear ahead of Friday's start.
"I hated that we couldn't work out something to get him back, because he's a guy that eats innings," Snitker said. "You can depend on him."
Morton spent the last four seasons in a Braves uniform. Each season, he gave the team at least 30 starts and more than 160 innings each time. In 2021, he gave them 33 starts and 185 2/3 innings pitched.
Those 30 starts came in handy last season with injuries to the starting rotation. He was the only starter who pitched the whole season and didn't miss any time due to injury.
In 19 overall appearances this season, Morton has a 5.47 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over 77 1/3 innings pitched. However, since his return to the starting rotation May 26, Morton has a 2.97 ERA.
Snitker wasn't too surprised that things started to click for Morton as the season went on.
"He's an old pro, man, because he wouldn't have survived here in this as game as long as he has if he wasn't."
Along the dependability, Snitker continues to admire the arsenal that Morton brings to the table.
"I marvel at the guy," he said. "I have for the last three or four years - just how the ball keeps coming out and the ability to spin the ball and never misses a start and dependable more than, you know, early on - just how he shows up and you count on him."
The Orioles signed Morton over the offseason to a one-year, $15 million contract. There was speculation that Morton was going to retire after last season, but he ended up sticking around for another season.
He returned to Atlanta ahead of the 2021 season after the Tampa Bay Rays declined his option. He won a World Series with the Braves in that first season, coming off an appearance in the World Series the year before.
In the late renaissance of his career, Morton became a guy who could succeed in the big game and continued to show he had been there before. The Braves can't say that they have a healthy guy like that right now.