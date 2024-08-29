Whit Merrifield’s Full Circle Could Launch Braves to Position NL East Title
The Atlanta Braves are coming off a road sweep of the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night. Currently, they are one of Major League Baseball’s hottest teams in August, as they are winners in 12 of their last 16 contests. With the Detroit Tigers losing Thursday afternoon, no other team matches the Braves' 8-2 record in the last-10 games.
On Thursday, they enter their final season series against the NL East-leading Phillies in Philadelphia with veteran Charlie Morton on the bump and 35-year-old slugger Whit Merrifield ready to get the best of his former team again.
Merrifield was at home spending time with his family after his former club designated him for assignment in mid-July. The team thought they would be better off without him, and Philadelphia watched its 10-game division lead in July vanish.
With one phone call, general manager Alex Anthopoulos and manager Brian Snitker immediately started to witness Merrifield rejuvenate his season and the Braves offense for the past month.
The former three-time All-Star has a lofty .275 batting average in the past 30 days, with 25 hits and 16 walks. As the team's new leadoff hitter, he has done a fantastic job working counts and getting on base.
It's a role he thoroughly enjoys.
"I like leading off," Merrifield said. "Something I've done most of my career -- most of my life, really. So I like it. Nothing like digging in a fresh batter's box."
With a chance to pull within just-one game behind the NL East leaders with a sweep, look for the 6-1 195-pound infielder to strike again against his former team starting Thursday night.
Because he had his second career five-hit game against the Minnesota Twins just three days ago, look for his bat to stay hot with the division on the line.
His performance has directly impacted the team’s win/loss record, and expect him to want it a little more this weekend against his former club.