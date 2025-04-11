Georgia-Based Group Pushing for Braves Name Change
Two Atlanta Braves fans are gaining traction online with a campaign to change the baseball team's name.
Two Augusta, Ga., brothers, Marty and Chris Buccafusco, have proposed the Braves change their name to "Bravest." According to the movement's website, the brothers aim to accomplish two goals with the different nickname -- have a more inclusive team brand and honor Atlanta's firefighters.
"Bravest ATL was founded by brothers Marty and Chris Buccafusco, two lifelong fans who grew up in Augusta, Georgia loving Atlanta’s baseball team," says the website's About Us page.
"Over time, we began to understand that the chop and the team’s branding and identity were disrespectful to many people in the Native American community. We learned how negative stereotypes can harm Native American youth. And as we began recruiting the next generation of our family into Atlanta baseball fandom, we became less comfortable encouraging them to chop and chant.
"We love Atlanta baseball but you can’t truly and fully love something while knowing it hurts someone else. Love and harm don’t belong together. So let’s change the brand, and keep the love!"
It's unclear when the group officially started. But FOX 5 Atlanta and WABE.org profiled the group's movement this week. FOX 5 Atlanta also profiled the group during the COVID-19 pandemic shortly after the Cleveland Guardians and Washington Commanders announced they would change their franchise names.
The Guardians and Commanders were previously called the Indians and Redskins.
Since 2020, the Braves organization has developed stronger relationships with Native American communities. The team has also featured its famous tomahawk chant less often during games.
But the Braves have resisted any calls for changing their name. The Tomahawk chant is also still heard, typically at least a few times, during games.
Marty and Chris are calling for the Braves to honor firefighters with the new "Bravest" nickname. The brothers argued the team's tomahawk logo could be altered to resemble a firefighter's ax.
"Firefighters and fire are an important testament to the strength of Atlanta’s community. In 1864, General Sherman gave the order to burn nearly 40 percent of the city during his 'March to the Sea.' Atlanta recovered and rebuilt. Fifty years later, the Great Atlanta Fire of 1917 displaced 10,000 people and caused an estimated $100 million in damage. The city recovered and rebuilt again, earning the right to proudly emblazon a phoenix that adorns our city seal," the brother's proposal reads according to FOX 5 Atlanta's Dan Raby. "Like our home team, firefighters represent Atlanta’s determination, grit, and ability to overcome whatever stands in our way."
The group sells merchandise on its website to help spread awareness of its proposal. All proceeds of the sales are donated to firefighters and first responders.
The Braves haven't changed their nickname since 1941. The organization moved to Atlanta from Milwaukee in 1966.
From 1936-1940, the team was called the "Bees" but the organization also had the "Braves" nickname while playing in Boston from 1912-1935.
Before 1912, the team had several different nicknames, including the Red Stockings, Red Caps, Beaneaters, Doves and Rustlers.
The organization has won four World Series -- all of them have come with the Braves nickname.