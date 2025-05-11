Braves Suffer Worst Loss Yet in 2025 Season

Stats on the #Braves



Team Offense Stats:

BA: .237 (22nd in MLB)

RISP: .230 (22nd)

RISP w/ 2 outs: .188 (28th)

vs. LHP: .199 (28th)



In May: 10 games

Batting: .210 BA - 30 runs scored

Pitching: 2.99 ERA (2nd in MLB)



Verdugo: Last 14 games: .232

Albies: 0-for-his-last-22

Ozuna:…