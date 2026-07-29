AJ Smith-Shawver Shows Promise in Return for Braves

Wednesday marked the return of AJ Smith-Shawver to the Atlanta Braves. After 426 days, his recovery from Tommy John surgery was officially over.

He took the mound to face the New York Mets in game one of a doubleheader and put on a valiant effort. He tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four.

The first four innings were scoreless, requiring 58 pitches. After that he started to run out of gas. He allowed a walk, a single, a double and a sac fly. Didier Fuentes came in for relief.

For someone coming off Tommy John surgery recovery, he was very sharp. He just needs to keep building up his stamina. It was just the second time this year, including his rehab assignment, that he's had a fifth up.

Other metrics show how strong his performance was. He averaged 97.2 mph on his fastball, and topped out a 99.6 mph. The splitter was used to sit down three of the four batters who struck out.

The difference between the average velocity on his fastball and his curveball was 21 mph. The splitter sat right in between at 84.8 mph. Good luck to any opposing hitter in the long run.

He only got two whiffs the entire game, but he netted 16 called strikes.

It's one game, but its' solid first step in reestablishing himself in the major league rotation. Even if he techincally isn't on the 26-man roster, he's earned himself another go in five or so days.

Even if the plan is to keep Smith-Shawver long-term, having used him as the 27th man of the doubleheader was the right call. No roster move has to be made. They can continue to utilize the other pitchers on the roster until his next time in the rotation arrives.

They made the same decision with Hurston Waldrep after he pitched in the MLB Speedway Classic last season. He was the extra man, got called up a week later and stuck around the rest of the way.

His addition won't take away the need to get help at the trade deadline. But it takes some pressure off, if he can continue to succeed.

Coming back from the procedure he had is common, but to be effective right away isn't so common. That's what makes how he looked through those first four innings crucial. He didn't battle too much to make it happen.

As he gets stronger, the team should find themselves in better shape.

That being said, don't be surprised if he has his ups and downs as he continues to work to find his footing. The Mets, with their low-rated offense, gave him a good chance to ease back in.

He'll dodger the tough Nationals and Yankees lineups, but the Marlins are coming off sweeping the Phillies to get back on track after losing 12 straight. They gave other young arms a hard time this year.

It's best to keep expectations reasonable alongside giving him his due credit for the day. At the very least, there is a reason to be optimistic.

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