Guide to Braves vs Mets Doubleheader

After a day off due to weather, the Atlanta Braves will play two on Wednesday against the New York Mets. They aim to bounce back from a brutal loss on Monday night, when a tight 3-3 game turned into a 14-3 blowout.

Consider this to be your TV guide for the day. Here is what you need to know for the doubleheader.

How to Watch Doubleheader

Both games will be available to watch on BravesVision. The second game will also be available on the local Gray TV station. In Atlanta, that channel is Atlanta New First.

First pitch for game one is at 1:10 p.m. EDT, and the second game is scheduled to get underway at 7:10 p.m. It's a day-night doubleheader, as opposed to a traditional doubleheader. If you are in New York for the games, you'll need to seperate tickets to see both games.

Projected Starters

AJ Smith-Shawver will make his season debut to start the first game. His journey back from his recovery from Tommy John surgery is officially complete. His last major league game was on May 29, 2025, in Philadelphia. That also happened to be during the top half of a doubleheader.

In his career, he has a 3.77 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 66 strikeouts across 77 innings pitched. His last start in Triple-A saw him reach 86 pitches. The furthest he's gone so far is 4 1/3 innings pitched.

Chris Sale will be on the mound for the nightcap. He's coming off an 11-strikeout performance at Truist Park, where the tossed six innings of three-run ball. He's pitched at least six innings in back-to-back starts. The Braves will be relying on him to take the pressure off what will be, at minimum, an 18-inning day.

This season, Sale has a 2.19 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP, a 3.5 WAR and 134 strikeouts over 111 innings pitched. His ERA is the second-best in the National League among qualified starters behind Brewers' star Jacob Misiorowski.

Smith-Shawver will face Sean Menaea, while Sale will take on Christian Scott.

Other Notes to Know

The Braves brought back Elieser Hernandez in a roster move on Tuesday. They sent down Connor Thomas to make the space on the roster.

Hernandez gave the team his all during his season debut on Friday when the Braves faced the Orioles. He pitched three scoreless innings and worked around a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth. The Braves won in 10 innings, 7-6.

A 27th man is added to the roster for the doubleheader. Smith-Shawver would likely be considered that extra man. No other roster would have to be made afterward.

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