Braves Pitchers Who Could Be Fits for Team USA in World Baseball Classic

The Winter Meetings provided a time for Team USA to discuss its plans for the upcoming World Baseball Classic. Former Atlanta Braves utility man and Team USA manager Mark DeRosa emphasized the need for pitching. While they've locked down Paul Skenes so far, he's been an exception to the norm for American pitchers.

Naturally, certain guardrails come with seeing who is available. It's not as easy as simply rallying the best players. Some are still recovering from injury. Others have to stay in Spring Training as a way to vie for a roster spot. That being said, some Braves pitchers could make sense for serving their country on the mound.

On that note, let's look at which Braves pitchers could be fits for Team USA during the World Baseball Classic. We're keeping it to who would be a realistic option in a perfect world. That just keeps the list from getting long. Being realistic, we probably aren't seeing Joey Wents and Bryce Elder getting asked. Grant Holmes probably wouldn't be either.

Anyone who is expected to miss significant time this upcoming season isn't listed either, such as AJ Smith-Shawver.

Can Be Ruled Out: Spencer Schwellenbach, Aaron Bummer

He missed half the season due to an elbow injury. While he was progressing toward the end of last season, there is no chance the Braves would be comfortable with sending Schwellenbach to compete in the WBC. If he had been healthy, he could have been a solid option.

Bummer is coming off a season-ending injury. Again, there's no way he'll be allowed to go. He likely wouldn't be an option anyway, but the injury changed the odds from greater than zero to zero.

Probably Not: Hurston Waldrep

He's healthy, which is why he's not in the ruled out section. It's also not unheard of that newer players to the league get a chance. In 2017, Michael Fulmer and Alex Bregman were new faces at the time who got to represent Team USA. It's not impossible.

However, the reality is that it's very unlikely. He's a young fourth arm in the rotation. He could become a bigger name in the future, but holding your breath isn't encouraged.

Just in case he came to mind, Paul Skenes is a massive name out of the gate. He already has a Cy Young and two All-Star appearances. He's an exception to the norm. Given the track record of the Team USA rosters, it's a big deal he signed on.

Plausible Option: Spencer Strider, Dylan Lee

What's holding back this option in Strider is his performance last season. After missing the first couple of months due to injury, he is clearly experiencing a learning curve as he navigates decreased velocity. Pitch selection was off at times, and the velocity isn't where it was previously.

Team USA would likely be open to having him as an option, but it's more than likely the Braves would prefer to keep him in the controlled environment of Spring Training.

He's not going to be a frontrunner, but Dylan Lee had a solid, healthy season in 2025. He could provide a nice veteran arm for Team USA's bullpen.

A Perfect Fit, if Allowed: Chris Sale

He missed time, sure, but that was due to a freak injury to his ribs on a diving play. Sale has one of the most secure spots in the Braves' rotation. He's shown that he can be effective at his age, even after sitting a couple of months recovering.

The WBC having a restricted pitch could help ease the Braves' nerves regarding any health concerns. If they're looking to get the best arms possible into the fray, Sale is still one of them.

