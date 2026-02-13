Braves Confirm Two Expected Arms Will Join Starting Rotation

The Atlanta Braves have made the move to confirm a couple of rotation arms early in spring training. General manager Alex Anthopoulos said on Friday that Reynaldo López and Grant Holmes will be part of the opening day starting rotation, along with Chris Sale and Spencer Strider.

Four spots are now locked in for the regular season. The fifth spot will be up for grabs, so for the remaining pitchers, let the games begin. It sounds unlikely that the Braves will bring in external help, though not for a lack of trying, so those who are in camp are going to be the ones making the push.

Both pitchers who were locked in on Friday were already mainstays in the rotation. If anything, this move was semantics after Spencer Schwellenbach's latest setback. All they had to do was simply plug back in two options they're familiar with.

Both López and Holmes were part of the Braves' injury bug last season. The former was gone after just his first start of the season due to a shoulder injury that required a procedure. The latter went down with a partially torn UCL and has been rehabbing it.

When healthy, both have been effective options, so it was a no-brainer to turn their way. However, it should be noted that López in particular has been battling injuries for longer than just last season.

He had a couple of stints on the injured list during his All-Star season in 2024. This history led to some debate over the offseason about whether it would make sense for him to join the bullpen. The Braves have consistently balked at the idea. They like what he's done as a starter and want him built up as an option.

Meanwhile, Holmes is looking sharp in his effort to overcome an injury that could have easily taken him out for the entire 2026 season. He said no to any procedures, and the result is that he's earned a spot ahead of opening day.

A frontrunner to take the fifth rotation spot would be Hurston Waldrep. He was part of the rotation for the final two months of last season and made a strong impression. Joey Wentz saw time in the rotation, so he can be looked to as a potential option. Martin Perez, who was signed to a minor-league deal this offseason, can be considered someone with an outside chance.

On the prospect front, JR Ritchie will likely be part of the battle for a rotation spot. It's an uphill battle for him since there are options ahead of him with major leageue experience, but it's worth keeping an eye on him. Even if not from the start, he's expected to get called up this season.

