A Case for Why All-Star Eugenio Suarez is a Realistic DH Option for Braves

If you can prevent him from hitting four home runs in a game against you, maybe sign him. This isn't an original thought, far from it, but the Atlanta Braves need a bat. Ideally, they would solve it by adding a shortstop this offseason. However, there is a chance it might not be in the cards, and they'll have to find it at another position.

Finding at the designated hitter position has already been suggested as well, even by top MLB insiders. It is a position that is considered to have more options out there, giving the Braves a better chance of landing what they need.

Marcell Ozuna is a free agent, and there is a solid chance he doesn't return. If not him, perhaps they could turn to a bat of a similar age who had one of his better years in 2025. Eugenio Suarez is a free agent with no signs indicating he will return to Seattle.

Signing Suarez has been mentioned on Atlanta Braves on SI before. However, it was part of a quick-hitter, looking at various options at multiple positions. Here is an opportunity to expand on the idea more

There are predictions for where he'll go and claims of best fits for him out there, but no concrete rumors are out there yet. If not Ozuna, perhaps the Braves can take the opportunity to pick someone who can hit at least 30 home runs a season.

It would require them to compete with teams who could sign him to play third base. His glove is below average at best, but some teams will be willing to sacrafice some defense to get more offense in their lineup. However, that doesn't mean he should be ruled out as an option. If he proved to be willing to be a DH, then his bat is a fit.

Signing on Suarez would likely only require a lower-cost, short-term commitment. Sportract projects him to sign a two-year contract worth $15 million per season. That's on par with what the Braves were paying Ozuna. Given that Suarez is 34 years old, there is no need to sign him for longer. However, what he can still bring to the table warrants at least that price tag.

Other options, such as Ryan O'Hearn or Josh Bell, come at a lower cost. They'd also be solid additions. However, a lower price tag will come with lower productions. It could be worth the little extra.

There is one current projection that needs to be addressed. That's the Braves current plan to platoon Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy at catcher and DH. There is also the potential of bringing back Ha-Seong Kim as shortstop.

It's still on the table, and that's an option that should take precedence over adding a DH. If they can get him back, then it likely decreases the urgency for a full-time DH. Adding a full-time DH is likely an indicator that Murphy is on the way out. Having that full-time bat and two starting catchers isn't going to work.

It's clear that, for Suarez to even join the Braves, a lot of other steps have to happen. So, it's realistic in the right circumstance. If the Braves wound up with Mauricio Dubon as their shortstop, and they pivot to adding a DH, then the door opens. As for the catchers, it likely comes down to Murphy's health. If Murphy's recovery is slow, then he might have to take a back seat anyway.

Again, there are no rumors. There are no guarantees he even gets looked at. But the cost and production could make him a realistic option as a designated hitter.

