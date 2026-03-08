How Much Bryce Elder's Latest Start Should Impact Braves Rotation Plans

The short answer to this discussion is that one outing isn't going to change much, if anything at all. The Atlanta Braves are likely to keep building up Elder as an option for the rotation to start the season. However, there is a greater discussion to be had, so we're getting the basic part of it out of the way.

Despite some hope that things could be different, Elder's latest start featured many of the same issues. Maybe it's just a bump in the road as he makes further adjustments. That could be the case, but seeing a familiar performance from him wasn't inspiring.

Understandably, they don't want to lose an option by choice. If they opt for someone else to start the season, he's likely off the 40-man roster unless they add him to the bullpen.

However, that's already what they may have to do to keep Joey Wentz around. Both are out of options. Both are options for the rotation, but only one more can have a spot in the rotation if they only have five arms.

All that being said, at some point, the Braves have to make a decision based on what is the best choice that helps them start on the right foot. It doesn't have to be decided yet. It's early March. But it'll have to be decided soon. Opening day is now less than three weeks away.

JR Ritchie has stuck around so far. He's looked good. Having gotten more looks in front of manager Walt Weiss, general manager Alex Anthopoulos, and the rest of the minds that matter only helps him.

The same goes for Didier Fuentes, who just started to see action this week in Grapefruit League games. He's a bit away from being ready in comparison to Ritchie. He's had way fewer reps above High-A. But he's already on the 40-man. If Elder has to come off, they don't necessarily have to make room for another arm, depending on whether they think Fuentes is ready at some point.

It's unlikely Carlos Carrasco is added to the 40-man. Martin Perez has looked solid over a couple of appearances, but it's the opposite issue for Elder. How good does he have to look to take a 40-man spot from someone else? In his case, pretty good. Ritchie is a prospect who will have options. If Perez doesn't work out, he's designated for assignment, and it's unknown from there.

Overall, the rotation is still fine, if it's healthy. However, the unknown of what you'll get with Elder puts you in an uneasy spot once every five days. The Braves are going to have to look at the remaining outings for each arm to get a good look.

Last year, Ian Anderson went from being a projected rotation arm to AJ Smith-Shawver sliding in. One had a much stronger spring training than the other. The situations aren't necessarily the same, but it's a precedent that things can change over time if they need to. It was a move that was meant to give the team the best chance to win games. The same mindset needs to be applied by the end of spring.