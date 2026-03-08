One Potential Achilles Heel for Every MLB Team This Season

With spring training underway and 2026 Opening Day inching ever closer, fans have gotten the first glimpse of their favorite MLB teams ahead of the new campaign.

Although some free agents are still seeking a new home in the league, most offseason business has been completed. But not every team was able to alleviate the flaws on its roster. In fact, most teams will enter the 2026 campaign with at least one glaring weakness, if not more.

Let’s take a look at the potentially fatal flaw for every MLB team that either wasn’t addressed during the offseason, or became an issue after missing out on or losing a player in free agency.

AL East

Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles were active in acquiring starting pitching this offseason, landing Shane Baz in a trade with the Rays and signing Chris Bassitt in free agency. Still, the team doesn’t have an established ace heading into the 2026 season, something they’ve lacked in years past.

Boston Red Sox

The loss of Alex Bregman leaves the Red Sox without a clear answer at third base. Marcelo Mayer and Caleb Durbin are expected to get reps at the hot corner, but the team’s failure to retain Bregman was a big loss, both offensively and defensively.

New York Yankees

Defense was a big issue for the Yankees last season, as the team struggled to make routine plays. Anthony Volpe figures to be the starting shortstop again next season despite recording 19 errors in 2025, most among American League shortstops.

Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays don’t have a very potent lineup heading into the 2026 season. After trading Brandon Lowe during the offseason, Tampa has no players other than Junior Caminero who hit more than 25 home runs last year. The team was in the middle of the pack in terms of slugging and home runs last year, but they could take a dip in those areas in ‘26.

Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays let Bo Bichette leave in free agency. Defensively, they’ve improved in the middle infield, but their replacements in terms of offensive production leave plenty to be desired. Kazuma Okamoto is largely unproven, and although Ernie Clement is a great contact hitter, he won’t provide the same kind of pop at the plate that Bichette did.

AL Central

Chicago White Sox

The White Sox ranked 28th in MLB in OPS last season. Their lineup didn’t improve all too much during the offseason, either. They signed Munetaka Murakami to a two-year deal and added Austin Hays, too, but ultimately, the 2026 team will likely be plagued by the same offensive inefficiencies they’ve dealt with in recent years.

Cleveland Guardians

Only two teams had an OPS lower than the .675 mark of the White Sox last season. One of them was the Guardians (.670). Cleveland, however, did even less to improve its lineup than Chicago did. The only significant addition the team made on that front was the signing of Rhys Hoskins, who had an OPS of .748 in 90 games last season. That would’ve ranked third among Cleveland’s qualified hitters, behind only Jose Ramirez and Kyle Manzardo.

Detroit Tigers

Baserunning wasn’t a strong suit for the Tigers in 2025. The team was dead last in MLB in stolen bases last season with 61, and didn’t appear to be prioritizing that area much in the offseason. Most of the offseason acquisitions Detroit made were to address its pitching staff, so don’t expect the Tigers to be giving the green light to its baserunners too often this season.

Kansas City Royals

The Royals’ lineup generally lacked power last season, ranking 26th in MLB with 159 home runs and 651 runs. The team didn’t make any significant improvements to the lineup in the offseason, so they’ll be running it back with much of the same nucleus.

Minnesota Twins

Injuries have been a problem for the Twins in recent seasons, with key players such as Byron Buxton and Royce Lewis frequently dealing with ailments. The injury bug has already made its return before the 2026 campaign has even begun, as starting pitcher Pablo Lopez is expected to miss the season while recovering from a procedure to repair his UCL.

AL West

Athletics

The A’s offense is full of intriguing, young talent. The same cannot be said for the team’s pitching staff. Headlined by Luis Severino and Jeffrey Springs, the Athletics’ starting rotation is one of MLB’s worst, and the group’s upside is hindered by playing in the hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park.

Houston Astros

Depth could be an issue for the Astros this season. No longer perennial World Series contenders, this 2026 Houston squad looks like one of the weakest Astros rosters in recent memory. The bottom half of the lineup leaves plenty to be desired, and an injury could expose the team’s general lack of depth offensively.

Los Angeles Angels

The bullpen for the Angels was one of MLB’s worst last season, and they didn’t make any significant improvements to the group during the offseason. No team registered more blown saves than the Halos last season, who paced the league with 34, five more than the next team. The team’s most significant bullpen acquisition was Jordan Romano, who was worth -1.7 bWAR and had an 8.23 ERA with the Phillies last year.

Seattle Mariners

The Mariners are a very well-rounded team, though their offense could benefit a bit from relying less on home runs and striking out less. Seattle’s offense had the sixth-most strikeouts in MLB last season, and while their .740 OPS as a team ranked 10th in the league, the Mariners’ .244 batting average ranked 20th.

Texas Rangers

The Rangers’ bullpen was plagued by inconsistency last season. The team was tied for second in MLB with 29 blown saves. Texas didn’t have a single pitcher with double-digit saves, and they’ll enter 2026 without an obvious choice for closing duties once again.

NL East

Atlanta Braves

Injuries and lack of player availability were big problems for the Braves last season, and before the 2026 season is even underway, they’re already plaguing the team again. Spencer Schwellenbach has undergone surgery on his pitching elbow and was placed on the 60-day IL, while, Jurickson Profar was issued a long-term suspension for the second time in as many years and will be banned for the entire 2026 campaign.

Miami Marlins

The Marlins don’t have much talent in the lineup outside of 2025 breakout star Kyle Stowers. The team lacks power, as Stowers’s 25 home runs led the team last year. Only one other player, Agustín Ramirez, clubbed more than 15 homers. Miami ranked 27th in long balls last season, and could once again be at the bottom of the league in that regard in ‘26.

New York Mets

The Mets’ bullpen leaves a bit to be desired. They poached two former Yankees relievers in Devin Williams and Luke Weaver, though neither had particularly strong seasons in 2025. Last season, New York had 28 blown saves, sixth-most in MLB, and their bullpen could once again be an area of concern in ’26, even after making multiple additions in the offseason.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies’ outfield will look plenty different in 2026 after the departure of Nick Castellanos. The team signed Adolis Garcia, but he’s coming off a disappointing season with the Rangers. The outfield has been a weakness for Philadelphia in recent seasons, and looks set to be their weak point yet again in 2026.

Washington Nationals

After parting ways with MacKenzie Gore this offseason, the Nationals should have one of the weakest starting rotations in MLB. The team had a woeful 5.35 ERA in 2025, second-worst in MLB, and they may very well struggle to lower that mark in ‘26.

NL Central

Chicago Cubs

Last season, several members of the Cubs’ offense had sensational first halves, but cooled off toward the end of the year. Pete Crow-Armstrong had a .847 OPS in his first 95 games, but struggled late to the tune of a .634 OPS. Seiya Suzuki’s OPS dropped over 175 points in the second half, and Michael Busch also saw a big dip in production down the stretch. Keeping the team fresh should be a priority.

Cincinnati Reds

The Reds fortified their lineup by bringing back Eugenio Suarez, who figures to help alleviate the team’s lack of power at the plate last season. Suarez, however, is highly prone to strikeouts, an area where Cincinnati struggled last season. Its two best hitters heading into 2026, Suarez and Elly De La Cruz, combined for 377 strikeouts last season.

Milwaukee Brewers

The big test for the Brewers in 2026 will be how they respond to the departure of Freddy Peralta. The team lost its best starting pitcher and will be looking for one of its younger arms to step up as the ace of the rotation. That may be easier said than done, however.

Pittsburgh Pirates

No team hit fewer home runs than the Pirates in 2025, and although they acquired Brandon Lowe and Ryan O’Hearn in the offseason, they still have work to do in that regard. Pittsburgh hit just 117 home runs last season, 31 fewer than the Cardinals who had the second fewest in MLB.

St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals gutted the roster between the 2025 trade deadline and the offseason. The lack of veteran experience across the roster will be the team’s fatal flaw in ’26 as they enter a rebuild. The team will be hoping to see some important development from its young players, but that could mean experiencing some growing pains.

NL West

Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks’ bullpen blew the third most saves (29) in MLB in 2025. That group won’t be at full strength to start the ‘26 season, with the likes of A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez still dealing with injuries they sustained last season. It could be another difficult season for Arizona’s bullpen.

Colorado Rockies

The Rockies’ overall lack of talent will be their fatal flaw in 2026. After winning just 43 games in ‘25, things can’t really get much worse for Colorado, which will just be hoping to see some positive growth from its younger players.

Los Angeles Dodgers

On paper, the Dodgers have one of the best rosters ever assembled. The only thing that can prevent them from competing for a World Series would be injuries. Last season, as has often been the case in recent years, L.A. dealt with myriad injuries to its starting pitching rotation. Ensuring the group remains healthy will be critical in ‘26.

San Diego Padres

The Padres don’t have a true ace heading into the 2026 season, and its top two arms, Michael King and Joe Musgrove, both dealt with injuries last year. Dylan Cease left in free agency and the team didn’t sign a direct replacement, so there’s a lack of depth in the rotation behind King and Musgrove, too, which could prove a big issue throughout the regular season.

San Francisco Giants

Only one Giants batter, Rafael Devers, had an OPS above .800 last season, though they did have five players with an OPS higher than league average. San Francisco ranked 19th in home runs, 22nd in OPS and 24th in slugging last year, so it needs more production from its lineup if it wants to compete with the other powerhouses in the NL West.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated