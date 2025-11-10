Braves Today

What Projections Say About Braves Didier Fuentes' Outlook...For Now

The Atlanta Braves prospect pitcher was thrown into the fire last season, and, for now, the projections expect another adjustment period

Harrison Smajovits

The Braves' prospect pitcher is expected to see more growing pains in 2026
The Braves' prospect pitcher is expected to see more growing pains in 2026 / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 season saw Atlanta Braves prospect pitcher Didier Fuentes thrust into a Major League starting role that he wasn't quite ready for. The team's No. 7 prospect made four starts in an effort to fill in for injured talent to anemic results. He had a 13.85 ERA in 13 innings pitched.

Just as he was starting to regain his footing in Triple-A following being optioned back down, he suffered a season-ending injury. He had right shoulder inflammation. It was so late in the season by that point, the Braves opted to be better safe than sorry.

There is a strong chance that the 20-year-old right-hander will get another chance sometime next season. To help get an idea of what we could expect, there are some early projections for how things could turn out.

The following projections come from FanGraphs and Baseball Reference. Keep in mind past performance, which, for him, was small and wasn't the best. As a result, the projections aren't flattering.

FanGraphs: 22 games, no starts, 4.01 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 22 strikeouts, 22 innings pitched

Baseball Reference: 5.05 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 66 strikeouts in 66 innings pitched

What stands out from the FanGraphs projection is that he is expected to exclusively pitch out of the bullpen. He's not going to get any emergency starts in his simulation. However, he's at least expected to show an improved grasp of Major League hitters in this scenario. A 4.01 ERA isn't great, but it's a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Baseball Reference sees him, while technically improving, going through more growing pains. They don't include starts and appearances in their projections on a player's profile, so we can't conclude if they view him as a starter or not.

All we know is that they see him getting significantly more action, about triple the innings pitched. That could imply that he's a starter, but it could also mean he's in the bullpen for much of the season.

There are certainly worse fates than getting time early on in the bullpen. For example, on the team, Chris Sale spent his first two MLB seasons in the bullpen before transitioning to the Chicago White Sox rotation.

Some players also just don't succeed as starters once they reach the Majors and then become quality relievers. That could be a positive scenario for him, too, in the long-term outlook.

Like every year, we'll see the latest from young pitchers in the Majors. Another stint from Fuentes should be no exception. Can these projections be beaten? Sure. We just have to wait and see.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI

feed

Published |Modified
Harrison Smajovits
HARRISON SMAJOVITS

Harrison Smajovits is a reporter covering the Atlanta Braves and the Florida Gators. He also covers the Tampa Bay Lightning for The Hockey Writers. He has two degrees from the University of Florida: a bachelor's in Telecommunication and a master's in Sport Management. When he's not writing, Harrison is usually listening to his Beatles records or getting out of the house with friends.

Home/Analysis