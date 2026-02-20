Random Yet Interesting Mike Yastrzemski Stats Braves Fans Should Know

There are a couple of common talking points for what outfielder Mike Yastrzemski offers to the Atlanta Braves. He bashes against righties. He can play different positions, including DH, helping with matchups. You know those by now.

Maybe some other deeper stats could reveal what he has to offer. There are three that stood out while doing the dig.

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!

You may find them interesting. You may just say, ok, and move on. Either way, you'll learn something new about a new addition to the team. Here are three random yet interesting Yaz stats you should know about.

Could Be Valuable for the Bottom of the Order

For most of his career, Yastrzemski has been slotted into the top of the order. He has a career .921 career OPS when batting eighth. A combined 370 career games have seen him bat in the top two spots.

However, there is a spot near the bottom of the order that's been a sweet spot for him as well. He has a .921 OPS with 11 home runs when batting eighth. It comes with a sample size of 65 games. It's a fraction of the size, but it's large enough not to be a fluke.

With other options for the top of the order, such as Ronald Acuña Jr. and Jurickson Profar, Yastrzemski could help provide a clutch bat further down in the lineup.

Looks Really Good on the First Pitch

So what? That's not atypical. Yeah, well, he specifically has a much better split than you probably would guess. However, his numbers here are on par with some other stars on the team.

Mike Yastrzemski: 1.086

Austin Riley: 1.085

Matt Olson: 1.001

Ozzie Albies: .985

Obliging on the first pitch has served him well and sometimes served him better than his All-Star counterparts.

Tie Game, Yaz Due Up, Don't Panic

Some of his splits for clutch situations aren't that noteworthy. High leverage situations? Not normally where you'll see his finest moments. However, there is one exception: tie games.

Yastrzemski has a .819 OPS, 43 home runs and 90 RBIs when the game is tied. Of his 197 hits in this situation, 100 of them are for extra bases. The Braves need someone to help put the team on top. He is a solid option to have up.

This team was tasked with deepening the bench and providing flexibility. Yastrzemski helps, at least on paper, accomplish this goal. Now, we wait to see how this unfolds when he gets into live action.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI