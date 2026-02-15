Braves Bats Give Mixed Reactions to Potential Time at DH

With Marcell Ozuna bound for Pittsburgh, there will be a new designated hitter in the Atlanta Braves lineup. Check that. There's likely going to be multiple new DHs this upcoming season.

It's been known for some time that manager Walt Weiss is going to seize the opportunity to mix and match the lineup using that unlocked position. It's no longer tied to one guy, which means he's free to plug in whoever at any time.

"I like that freedom, to be honest with you, as a manager," Weiss said during the Winter Meetings.

Some hitters have embraced the opportunity. Others, not so much.

When Mike Yastrzemski signed back in December, he embraced the potential opportunity of being both in the outfield and at DH. It was a chance to contribute in any way that he could.

"I'm willing to play wherever they need me to in any capacity, you know, and have that main focus of, let's just go out and win as many ballgames as we can," he said during is introduction in December.

Meanwhile, Jurickson Profar wasn't as excited about the prospects of playing games at DH. He acknowledged that he'll help the team in any way he can, but there was a reluctance.

He came in to be the starting left fielder, which he got to be last season. That will still likely be his role for much of the season, but with the new plan to mix and match, he'll have to be prepared to be off his feet more.

Regardless of whether he is a designated hitter or an outfielder, you can guarantee that he will see more action than last season, when he was suspended for 80 games. He said on Sunday that he played through discomfort because he had already missed so much time. The same mindset should be there for trying to do whatever he can.

Yastzremski's time in left field brings a subpar but small sample size. Overall, his defensive metrics are solid and well ahead of Profar's. The latter's hand has been forced a bit. Michael Harris II and Ronald Acuña Jr. are locks for their positions in center and right field.

Both are going to get plenty of time in the lineup regardless, especially while Sean Murphy isn't an option to rotate with Drake Baldwin at catcher and DH. Both bring pop to the table, with the ability to hit 20 home runs in a season.

If Weiss is able to maximize his matchups, which comes with this lineup staying healthy, then this combo could make the team much stronger.

