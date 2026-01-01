Three Players Who Could Make or Break Braves' 2026 Season

The Atlanta Braves have been hard at work improving the team for next season. They've made moves that arguably made the team better. However, the season will still be decided by the current players on the staff and how they perform.

While a case can be made for the entire active roster, we're going to look at three players who could sway the season the most. These picks are pretty obvious ones. All three are core players. However, the team has felt the impact of the highs and lows from each of them. It makes them the perfect trio to discuss.

One notable name being omitted from this is Michael Harris II. He just had a piece dedicated to his ceiling recently. This is a chance to look at other star players who haven't been touched up on much lately.

Austin Riley

Since 2023, the Atlanta Braves seen their lineup go from lethal to anemic. Not having Austin Riley at full form or healthy is a key culprit. He's well over a year removed from his broken hand. He's had the procedure on his abdomen to repair an injury that sidelined him late in 2025. As long as he isn't psyched out, there is a good chance he returns to form in 2026.

Last season saw the Braves get killed in one-run games. When at full form, Riley was pushing for 40 home runs and 100 RBIs in a season. One player, Marcell Ozune in 2024, has hit 30 home runs in a season since 2023. That extra power in the middle of the order will put them over the top in a few extra games.

If Riley is still struggling next season, it's going to be an issue. The new additions are great, but they're designed to complement the team's stars. If you don't have the stars, it could be another frustrating season.

Spencer Strider

There was a notion heading into 2025 that Strider would return, jump into the starting rotation and woes would be solved. While he ultimately became a consistent are, once recovered from a second injury, the Braves instead had to deal with his post-surgery adjustments. His struggles undoubtedly played a role in how the season played out.

Strider will get his full Spring Training. That should go a long way, and the Braves are hoping it does. Getting that reliability back would provide an instant boost to their season outlook.

Ozzie Albies

Much of what can be said about Albies can be said about Riley. Neither consistency nor health has been there over the past couple of seasons. The shame with him was that he was starting to have a resurgence late last season, but he suffered another wrist injury.

Over his final 26 games, Albies was batting .304 with an .897 OPS, six home runs, 12 total extra-base hits and 24 RBIs. Over 162 games, that scales to 37 home runs, 74 total extra base hits and 149 RBIs. He had looked like his old self as much as ever.

What's left to find out is if he's back to square one after the late-season injury. The previous one might have been why it took as long as he did to rediscover his success at the plate. The version of Albies that the Braves get is going to play a key role in how the season pans out next season.

