Why Chris Sale's Extension was the Braves' Easiest Decision

Regardless of who played or what TV news came about on Tuesday, none of that managed to be as big as Chris Sale choosing to extend his tenure with the Atlanta Braves. There were some question marks about his future, at least publicly, as he was initially in a contract year. Turns out it wasn't much of a debate.

Both sides talked about how great it would be if he retired as a Brave. So, it was clear it was time to make a deal.

"It was kind of weird," Sale said on Tuesday. "He said what he said. I said what I said, and we kind of just looked at each other like, are we serious?

Both sides made their pitches, and they were able to find something in the middle that worked for both sides. Once it was all said and done, Sale was set to become the highest-paid player in the history of the team by average annual value.

It's not an honor that Sale was going to just give little consideration, too. This is the team that gave him a chance when his career was in a tough place, and wants to be able to do his part when it comes to being a face of the team.

"I don't take that lightly," he said. "I want to represent this organization the right way. I want to do all the right things, go out and, you know, play the game I love to play, and, again, I'm thankful for that."

The Braves have gotten more out of Sale than they ever could have imagined when they acquired him. He's not just a dominant pitcher. He brings a likable presence into the clubhouse. All words since his extension have brought nothing short of good things to say, whether it be general manager Alex Anthopoulos or one of his teammates.

"He's one of the only superstars that is, like normal," fellow Braves rotation arm Grant Holmes said. "He's a normal guy, but he's a superstar. He's a whole future Hall of Famer. That's pretty special for him to go about his work like that."

The ego gets put aside. He still wants to be one of the guys. It doesn't matter if he's pushing for 3,000 strikeouts and another is looking to notch their first. He's going to treat you like his friend and teammate.

It's the difference between someone who is simply a great ballplayer and a leader. There is an example being given for how to go about your business.

He easily could have called it a career when his contract was up. He was thinking about it before his trade to the Braves.

Instead, he greenlit going to a team that was ready to put their faith in him, and he returned the favor by showing faith in them and giving it his all.

"I think the big thing is he chose to be here," Anthopoulos said. "He had a full no-trade with the Red Sox. He chose to come, you know, believed in us to come. And the fact that he was sincere in wanting to stay as well."

Eventually, you get some good karma. Sale's choice to take the leap led to him winning a Cy Young Award, a Gold Glove, making All-Star teams and reigniting his case to go to Cooperstown.

Let's not forget that it hasn't been the smoothest ride for the Braves while he has been here. He could have spun this recent run into a contract elsewhere this winter (before or after a potential stoppage). Instead, he's choosing to stick it out and help them recapture their success. He sees the vision that's worth being around for.

"You look at this organization. You kind of take a wide frame and take a step back and look at everything as a whole. We have a great manager. We have a great front office. We have a core group of players here that are going to be here for a while. We got some good young talent coming up, and I'm excited for that. And I want to be here for that."

Once it's all said and done, the Braves will hold as much significance to his career as his time in Chicago and Boston. He's likely to sport a blank cap on his plaque in Cooperstown, an honor reserved for those who made an impact on multiple teams. However, there will be many who think of him and picture a letter A on his hat and the word Braves across his jersey.

