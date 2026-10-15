Any Discussion on the Braves Trading Ronald Acuña Jr. Isn't Worth Having

By virtue of writing this, I’m showing that the answer to the overarching question of whether this might be worth having is, technically, yes. But it's ridiculous that it’s even a discussion to begin with.

Maybe two things can be true.

Being frustrated with Ronald Acuña Jr. for his poor postseason performance is valid. Batting .125 with a .425 OPS in seven postseason games is putrid. The whole team had trouble offensively, but he stood out in particular.

However, doesn’t mean the Atlanta Braves should consider putting him on the market. They’re not. Let’s make that clear. Word is, per MLB insider Jon Heyman, that teams may try to make an offer, but it’s highly unlikely that a trade actually happens. Keep balking.

Acuña has also made it clear that he wants to stay in Atlanta.

Trade predictions and hypothetical proposals are out there. They’re not worth the computer that the ideas were typed up on.

Here’s the reality. Shipping him off to another team won’t be worth it, unless they get the deal of a lifetime. What’s even the definition of that? I phrased it that way, and even I don’t know, but it probably translates to a haul that would never happen.

They arguably won’t get the same value that they’d get from Acuña contract-wise if they replaced him. He has a club option for each of the next two seasons worth $17 million. According to Spotrac, his market value is $36 million per year.

Some of you may not stomach the idea of giving him that kind of money that the market calls for, but you know deep down that he could get that. Injuries aside, when he’s healthy, he’s a prolific ballplayer, and another team will bet on it.

Adding another outfield bat as a complement to Acuña and Michael Harris II is a great move for the Braves. Replacing him with another makes no sense.

Let’s use two outfielders who are free agents that have and will likely keep coming up in offseason discourse: Randy Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki. Their market value for salary per season is $20.4 million and $27.4 million, respectively.

In 2026, both statistically had better overall years at the plate than Acuña and made great impressions ahead of free agency. They’re both pretty good ballplayers in their careers - Arorazena also being a multi-time All-Star - but nowhere near as good as who is currently playing right field for the Braves.

Suzuki has had the best defense in recent years when comparing the three outfielders being discussed. But here is the question. Would you pay a player $10 million more than the player who is already here just because his defense is better, knowing there is a chance the offense isn’t as good? Probably not.

Ok, so Acuña has better regular-season numbers offensively. Advanced metrics not liking his defense may be a moot point. But the postseason is where the sour taste was left, so let’s take a look at these other postseason numbers from the other two free agent outfielders being used as examples.

Arozarena is famous for what he did for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020. Since then, he’s batted .225 with a .671 OPS and two home runs across 20 postseason games. That’s not going to help the Braves much.

Suzuki had a fantastic postseason in 2025, but in 2026, he didn’t do much to help the Cubs in a historically poor effort against the Padres in the NLWCS. Remember, it can always get worse.

There’s also the discussion of Acuña certainly helping the Braves make the postseason and hang onto the division, but the point has already been made.

Nothing has really indicated that an outfielder is out there that’s worth adding as a replacement for Acuña.

The Braves would be sending off a player who is a five-time All-Star making $17 million to add someone who costs more and might not give them better results. That doesn’t sound like a wise move.

The narrative would quickly become that they made a mistake overpaying someone when they had Acuña.

He should be extended as a matter of fact, along with adding a big bat in free agency. This is a franchise player. They're not better off without him.

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