There is a very specific contract strategy that is taking over MLB as of late: signing your young core players to long contract extensions before they tally much service time. From Colt Emerson in Seattle to Konnor Griffin in Pittsburgh, the inclination to lock up your young talent early is certainly a tempting one.

A.J. Ewing and Troy Melton are the latest candidates for this strategy. The New York Mets signed Ewing to an eight-year, $95 million extension on Nov. 21, and the Detroit Tigers signed Melton to a six-year, $46.5 million extension on Nov. 23.

So, what does this have to do with the Atlanta Braves? Well, you could argue that Alex Anthopoulos was ahead of this trend, and it started back in 2019 with Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies. Acuña signed a 10-year deal, including options, and Albies' options locked up his services for nine years. In the seasons that followed, the Braves locked up Austin Riley, Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider long-term.

Now, it's the end of 2026, and all five of those players are still in Atlanta uniforms. How does this relate to the newest signees? Well, it may be time for Anthopoulos to revisit this strategy with one of the brightest young stars on the roster: Didier Fuentes.

Fuentes first appeared in games in 2025 as a spot starter and posted a 13.85 ERA in just 13 innings. The Braves sent him back down, and the move paid off. Fuentes returned to the big club in 2026, primarily out of the bullpen. He made 58 appearances, going 7-2 with a 2.45 ERA in 73⅓ innings. He posted 92 strikeouts and just 21 walks, and even picked up three saves.

There is a question about his role going forward and whether he'll return to the rotation. According to Anthopoulos, Fuentes will come into camp as a starter, and if they need to "shorten him up" into a reliever, they will. But in my opinion, he has found a home as a crucial high-leverage arm in the bullpen. His experience as a starter gives him the length to cover multiple innings if necessary.

Obviously, the Braves are in need of a starting pitcher this offseason, and if they are unable to land one in free agency, they will need Fuentes to cover innings in the rotation. But he's a versatile arm and is more than capable of stepping into whatever role is required of him.

Defining that role, however, is crucial before extension talks can begin. A starter extension is priced very differently from a reliever extension. Atlanta may want one year of starting data first, though waiting makes the deal more expensive if he succeeds.

So, should the Braves act quickly before Fuentes' price goes up, or should they be cautious? My opinion: Ewing, Melton and Emerson all got paid. But it was Fuentes who played a crucial role in getting his team to the postseason, and those other four sat at home. Fuentes has proven his versatility and value.

Atlanta's history says act early. Its pitching injuries say be careful. Anthopoulos has shown he's willing to pay early, as well as to back away when the price gets too high. Between Fuentes and the inevitable influx of top prospects who are expected to arrive in Atlanta soon, the time may be coming for Anthopoulos to open the checkbook and revisit the very strategy that locked up Atlanta's existing All-Star core.

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