Atlanta Braves Legend Bobby Cox Passes Away at 84

The Atlanta Braves lost one of their most important figures in the club's history. The team announced on Saturday that former manager Bobby Cox has passed away, just two weeks shy of his 85th birthday.

"We are overcome with emotion on the passing of Bobby Cox, our treasured skipper. Bobby was the best manager to ever wear a Braves uniform. He led our team to 14 straight division titles, five National League pennants, and the unforgettable World Series title in 1995. His Braves managerial legacy will never be matched," the Braves released.

"Bobby was a favorite among all in the baseball community, especially those who played for him. His wealth of knowledge on player development and the intricacies of managing the game were rewarded with the sport’s ultimate prize in 2014 – enshrinement into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

"And while Bobby’s passion for the game was unparalleled, his love of baseball was exceeded only by his love for his family. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we send our sincerest condolences to his beloved wife, Pam, and their loving children and grandchildren."

Cox served two stints as manager of the Braves. He lead the team from 1978 to 1981 before taking over the Toronto Blue Jays as manager for four seasons. Cox returned to the Braves in 1986 as general manager before returning to the dugout in 1990.

What followed was one of the greatest runs in sports history. He helped lead the team to 14 straight division championships. The run was so long that it spanned two divisions, as the first three came in the old NL West and the last of the great pennant chases before playoff expansion and the wildcard era began.

Long seen as the ultimate players' manager, Cox was known to be firm but fair, and rarely aired dirty laundry in public. He was a staunch defender of his players to the press and on the field, and handled disciplinary actions behind closed doors.

Evidence of his defense of players, pitchers especially, is a record he holds that is likely never to be broken. Cox was ejected from 162 games in his managerial career, a whopping 41 more than John "Tug" McGraw.

He is the Braves all-time winningest manager and has the fourth most wins in MLB with 2,504.

Cox already has a statue at Truist Park, and he will be missed in Braves Country.