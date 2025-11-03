Atlanta Braves Name Walt Weiss Next Manager
After a month-long wait, the Atlanta Braves had decided on their next manager. The team announced that bench coach Walt Weiss would be promoted to the role.
His promotion has already gotten a shout out from his former teammate, Chipper Jones. The Hall of Fame third baseman is a fan of the decision.
Weiss was an early speculative candidate for the position. For a time, it appeared that he had been ruled out, but in the end, he prevailed. He is the 49th manager in franchise history, and just the fourth manager since Bobby Cox returned to the role in 1990.
He takes the position with 11 total years under his belt with the Braves organization, between his time as a player and as a bench coach. He also has previous experience as a manager with the Colorado Rockies. He managed the Rockies from 2013 to 2016, compiling a 283-365 record. He'll inherit a Braves team that, while under .500, still has the star power to contend.
In the end, experience and knowledge of the organization prevailed. The Braves appear to want to have as much continuity following the retirement of Brian Snitker as possible. He has been the bench coach since 2018, meaning much of the roster and staff are familiar with him and vice versa.
His first go around as a manager wasn't ideal, but he is going to get another chance. When he's been part of a staff that's won six division titles and a World Series, it's going to help your case. There is a lot he has likely learned since he last managed that he can take into this tenure.
The 1988 American League Rookie of the Year played for the Braves during the final three years of his career from 1998 to 2000. During that first year in Atlanta, he was named an All-Star for the first and only time in his career. In 1999, he got to be part of a Braves team that won the National League Pennant, the team's fifth of the decade.
As a player, he won a World Series as well. He was part of the Oakland A's team that swept the Giants in the 1989 World Series.