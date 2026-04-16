Austin Riley Delivers Breakthrough Performance in Braves Win

If there was anyone on the Atlanta Braves who needed a mammoth hit on Wednesday night, it was Austin Riley. He knew it, too. The relief on his face as he circled the basepaths was hard to miss.

For the first time all season, he got to extend his arms and trot around the basepaths and partake in the celebration. It could be done. Nineteen games into the 2026 season, home run number one was in the books.

In the following at-bat, he nearly hit one out again. If that ball had carried a few more feet to the right, he would have had his first multi-home run night of the season. A screeching double off the wall is still something he’ll take.

The home run left the yard at 109 mph. His double off the wall came off the bat at 105 mph. The fact that they came in back-to-back at-bats wasn’t too surprising when you think about it a little deeper. In a way, it gets easier once you have a big hit under your belt.

He had just three extra-base hits on the season heading into the game, and he nearly doubled it. There’s a feeling that pressure is off.

“All the preparation, being hurt the last couple of years, and the work that I did this offseason and spring, it’s like, you want to hit the ground running and obviously, I hadn’t, but good momentum to build on, especially following the double right after, staying on the pitch right there,” Riley said.

Both manager Walt Weiss and Bryce Elder emphasized that the double he hit was more important than the home run. He pulled the home run, but that was a rocket to the opposite field.

“I’ve watched him since I first got called up,” Elder said. “If he hits balls to right center, good luck.”

Being able to hit the ball hard to all parts of the field is an indicator that he’s comfortable at the plate, getting in quality at-bats and making good swings.

In the seven games leading up to Wednesday, he was batting .276. He was starting to hit it where they weren’t. There were a couple of doubles and even two stolen bases mixed in there, too. It was no secret that he was looking better in general.

But this was different. Riley didn’t just look better. The version of himself that made him a two-time All-Star and one of the top third basemen in the game was back. As said before, he has the clarity now that what he did in the past can still be done, and that can do a lot to propel him even further.

“I think it was nice to be able to go into an off day with that and have it feeling good and get back at it and build it into the weekend.”

The Braves as a team have looked more like their familiar selves. They’re one of the better home-run-hitting teams and are one of the first to score 100 runs this season. Early on, the story lines on offense have been Drake Baldwin, Matt Olson and the deeper bench. Riley has been waiting for his turn.

At some point, those who have been making noise early are going to have their cold spells. Knowing the All-Star third baseman can step in and take the reins when others start to slump will keep the machine running smoothly. That’s when you truly know that what is being witnessed is more than a strong start. It’s reestablishing an expectation.

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