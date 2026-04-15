Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Matt Olson, Mariners-Padres, Mets-Dodgers)

There are a few afternoon games on this Wednesday slate, but 12 of the 15 contests start at 6:40 p.m. ET or later.

I’m targeting Matt Olson, the Padres, and the UNDER in Los Angeles for my picks tonight.

Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, April 15.

MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, April 15

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Matt Olson OVER 1.5 Bases (+125) vs. Marlins

San Diego Padres (-115) vs. Seattle Mariners

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers UNDER 8 (-115)

Matt Olson OVER 1.5 Bases (+125) vs. Marlins

Matt Olson is off to a great start this season. He extended his hitting streak to eight games last night, going 10 for 33 with two home runs and four doubles in that span.

The first baseman is up to a .296 average and .967 OPS through 18 games this year.

Olson has gone OVER 1.5 bases in seven straight games and 12 of 18 games on the season. He’s 2 for 4 with two doubles against Marlins starter Chris Paddack in his career.

San Diego Padres (-115) vs. Seattle Mariners

The Padres extended their winning streak to six games with a 4-1 victory in the series opener against Seattle on Tuesday night. They scored three runs in the third inning to take the lead and never looked back, racking up 11 hits in the win.

San Diego is now 11-6 on the season and 7-4 at home. On the flip side, Seattle is just 8-10 overall, and only has one win in seven road games.

Randy Vasquez has allowed just two runs in 17.2 IP through three starts for San Diego. I like the Padres to stay hot tonight at home.

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers UNDER 8 (-115)

We had a pitcher’s duel on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, and I’m seeing a similar outcome tonight.

While it’s not Nolan McLean vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Clay Holmes has had a solid start to the season for the Mets, and Shohei Ohtani has been stellar on the mound.

Holmes allowed two runs in his first start before throwing seven shutout innings against the Giants and allowing one run in 5.1 IP last time out. Ohtani has yet to allow an earned run in two starts this season.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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