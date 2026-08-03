Braves Acquire Starter in Pitching Swap with Giants

The Atlanta Braves have added a starting pitcher ahead of the deadline. According to MLB insider Robert Murray, they acquired right-hander Tyler Mahle from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for Anthony Molina.

The Atlanta Braves are acquiring right-hander Tyler Mahle in a trade with the San Francisco Giants, according to sources familiar with the deal. Anthony Molina is going to the Giants. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 3, 2026

The Braves formally announced the move shortly after. Braves general manager and president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said when addressing the media that he would join the starting rotation and his next start would line up up with the road series against the Yankees this weekend.

Mahle has made 18 starts for the Giants, clocking 92 2/3 innings this season. Overall, he has a 5.13 ERA and 1.39 WHIP. However, since June 24, when he returned from missing a month due to a left hamstring strain, he has a 3.79 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP.

"We've liked him in the past, and we've followed him, and we'll see how he does," Anthopoulos said to the media Sunday night. "He's been throwing the ball well since he came off the IL, and still think we can help him out against, make some improvements against right-handers."

Right-handed hitters have an .849 OPS against Mahle compared to the .699 OPS that left-handed hitters have.

He's not the biggest name to come the Braves' way. Perhaps the Braves have more to come up their sleeve. But this was a team that needed innings badly. This was the type of move they almost had to make as a safety net.

If there is argument to be made as well, some of the most important moves the team has made hasn't been the biggest additions - at least that's what they were at the time of their arrival to Atlanta.

Molina made a handful of appearances for the Braves this season in a long relief role. Down with Triple-A Gwinnett, he had been utilized as a starting pitcher along with some long relief appearances.

He allowed three earned runs over five innings pitched this season in the majors. He has a 3.78 ERA in 17 games, nine starts, this season.

If Mahle gives the Braves what he's done since coming off the injured list, he would make for a solid addition. There wouldn't be confidence for the postseason per se, but he is someone who would help them get to that point.

At the time of the trade, and this article's publication, the trade deadline is less than 24 hours away. There isn't much time for another addition to the starting rotation, but there is time.

This is the second major move the Braves have made. Saturday night, they acquired outfielder Lane Thomas and left-hander Bailey Falter from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league arms Lucas Braun and Carter Holton. Braun was a Braves top-10 prospect before being traded.

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