Braves Acquire Two Players From Royals in Deadline Move

At least one domino has fallen as the trade deadline approaches. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Atlanta Braves have acquired outfielder Lane Thomas and left-hander Bailey Falter from the Kansas City Royals.

The return is right-hander Lucas Braun and left-handed Carter Holton, according to insider Robert Murray. It's the Braves first deadline trade of the 2026 campaign.

Trade news: The Atlanta Braves are acquiring outfielder Lane Thomas and left-hander Bailey Falter from the Kansas City Royals, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2026

This is a developing story. More will be added to this story as we learn more.

Thomas has been an everyday outfielder for the Royals this season. Much of his success has come agaisnt left-handed pitching this season. He has an .800 OPS against them vs a .660 OPS against right-handers.

He's primarily played center field, but he has plenty of experience playing both corner outfield positions as well. Left field would be where he will likely see the most playing time, but he can easily slide over to right if Ronald Acuna Jr. sits for a game or gets a day as the designated hitter.

Falter provides another left-handed option in the system. He's primarily been in the minor leagues this season, and his showing when he has seen MLB action has been, shall we say, not so great.

He allowed 15 earned runs over 9 2/3 innings pitched this season. Down in Triple-A with Omaha, he's had a 3.35 ERA in 43 innings pitched.

He's been seeing action as a starter with Omaha, so there is a chance that he'd be able to step in as a starter at some point. This doesn't mean that this is the starting pitcher of the deadline for the Braves, but it shows that they have at least another option to go along with whomever gets acquired between now and Monday at 6 p.m.

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