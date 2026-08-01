Braves Scratch Reynaldo López From Saturday's Start

The Atlanta Braves have pivoted to another starting pitcher for Saturday night's game. The team announced that Reynaldo López had been scratched from his start due to left knee inflammation.

Martín Pérez has been penciled in to take his place. He was originally Sunday's starter. Who will take that spot is to be determined.

According to MLB.com's Mark Bowman, López was injured doing his warmup routine. Pérez was able to get ready with enough notice.

López is coming off pitching his deepest out since his first start of the season back in March. He tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while striking out six against the Baltimore Orioles.

Either way, it's another injury he has sustained. Last season it was the shoulder inflammation. Now, it's the knee he plants on as he delivers a pitch.

Over his last seven appearances, he has a 3.48 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP.

JR Ritchie has been scratched from his start with Triple-A Gwinnett. However, it's unknown if he is going to be called up to the majors to pitch yet. He is a likely candidate to fill the spot.

In 14 appearances in the majors this season, Ritchie has a 4.50 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP. Knowing that he has pitched well behind an opener, it could be a logical approach for Sunday's game.

Some more emphasis is now on what could happen ahead of the trade deadline on Monday at 6 p.m. The Braves were already in need of a starting pitcher or two. This would only exacerbate the issue.

There are reports of interest in some starting pitchers out there, but none that can be confirmed to the extent that a move would be imminent. We will know soon enough.

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